ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation Announces Revocation of Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order

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SASKATOON, SK, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, is pleased to announce that the failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") issued May 6, 2026 by the Ontario Securities Commission under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 – Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions ("MI 11-103") has been revoked.

On July 20, 2026, the Company filed the periodic continuous disclosure documents required under MI 11-103, which consisted of the Company's annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to ZYUS' current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

For further information please contact: ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723; ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]