ZYUS Announces Database Lock for its Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 Trial, CFO Transition and Continuous Disclosure Update

Topline results from UTOPIA-1 evaluating Trichomylin® softgel capsules in cancer-related pain expected second half of 2026

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, SK, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announces database lock for its Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 (Unique Treatment of Oncology Pain in Advanced Cancer) trial evaluating the efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients experiencing moderate to severe cancer-related pain. The Company also announces a transition in its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") role and provides a continuous disclosure update.

Database Lock for Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 Trial

Database lock marks the completion of data collection, cleaning, and reconciliation and initiates the final data programming and analyses process. Following this process, the Company expects to report topline results from the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial in the second half of 2026.

UTOPIA-1 is a Phase 2a, single-arm, proof-of-concept study designed to investigate the safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in humans with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain. The trial was conducted across three clinic sites in Canada.

"Cancer patients dealing with moderate to severe pain are too often left with opioids as their only option," said Brent Zetll, President and CEO of ZYUS. "Reaching database lock brings us a step closer to bringing patients a non-opioid alternative to pain management. Our team is now focused on the analysis, and we look forward to sharing topline results later this year."

For more information about the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06533657.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

The Company's CFO, John Hyshka, has taken an indefinite leave of absence as CFO, effective immediately. John Eagle, VP of Finance and Accounting, has been appointed Acting CFO, effective July 17, 2026.

"We are confident in Mr. Eagle's ability to lead our finance function during this period," said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. "Mr. Eagle is a key member of our finance team, and we are confident in his ability to step into this role on an interim basis."

Continuous Disclosure Update

Further to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2026, the Company's audited annual financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the accompanying chief executive officer and chief financial officer certification for its financial year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") have now been released and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, the Company's Q1 2026 condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the related Q1 2026 interim management's discussion and analysis, and the accompanying chief executive officer and chief financial officer certifications for the period ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Interim Filings") have also been released and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

As previously disclosed, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") issued a failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") on May 6, 2026, pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 11-103 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions against the Company ("MI 11-103"). Now that the Annual Filings are complete, the Company intends to apply to the OSC for a revocation of the FFCTO in accordance with MI 11-103.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that serve as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the possibility of progression of the UTOPIA-1 trial to later stage trials, the Company's ability to bring to market innovative therapies for pain management, commercialization of innovative therapies for pain management, the timing and results of the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial and expectations for topline data in the second half of 2026, the CFO transition and the duration or terms thereof, and the Company's intention to apply for revocation of the FFCTO and the anticipated timing and outcome of that application. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements, including the risk that final data of the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial will be inconsistent with the preliminary data, the risk that the later stage trials will not be feasible or possible, the risk that the Company will be unable to continue funding clinical trials or its operations, and the risk that the FFCTO may not be revoked. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS Media Inquiries, [email protected], 1-833-651-7723; ZYUS Investor Relations, [email protected]