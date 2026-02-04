ZYUS Life Sciences Announces Amendment to Subleases and Promissory Note Agreement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical‑stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non‑opioid drug candidates for pain management, is pleased to announce it has entered into an amendment to its subleases with its landlord pursuant to which, among other things, the Company has extended the term of its existing subleases to January 31, 2030. The Company also entered into a promissory note agreement dated January 29, 2026, pursuant to which certain trade payables owing to its landlord were converted into an interest-bearing promissory note (the "Promissory Note"). The Promissory Note has a principal amount of C$4,409,085.43 and bears an interest rate of 8% per annum. Interest is payable quarterly, with interest-only payments commencing on May 11, 2026. Principal and interest payments will commence on May 1, 2027, and the Promissory Note will mature and be repaid in full as of February 1, 2030.

The Company will be amending the offering document dated January 12, 2026 with respect to the offering (the "LIFE Offering") pursuant to and in accordance with the "listed issuer financing exemption" from the prospectus requirement available under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, previously announced on January 12, 2026, to reflect the above recent developments of the Company. Solicitations of offers under the LIFE Offering will not be made until an amended and restated offering document has been filed and a news release is filed in that regard.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

