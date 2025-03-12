Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Therapeutics to advance novel oral therapy for sickle cell disease

PENNINGTON, N.J., March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zynext Ventures USA LLC (Zynext Ventures), the venture capital arm of Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus), today announced its investment in Illexcor Therapeutics (Illexcor), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD). This investment underscores Zynext Ventures' commitment to supporting disruptive healthcare innovations that address significant unmet medical needs.

Illexcor is developing a first-in-class oral drug that directly targets the root cause of SCD. Their lead asset, currently in preclinical development, is designed to bind to Hemoglobin S and effectively block polymerization and sickling, offering the potential for disease-modifying clinical benefits.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD of Zydus Lifesciences, said, "This investment reflects our commitment to patients battling rare and orphan diseases. Recognizing the profound impact of sickle cell disease on patients' lives, we are pleased to support Illexcor in their efforts to develop a novel therapeutic solution addressing this critical unmet medical need."

Emphasizing the strategic significance of the investment, Jay Kothari, Director of Zynext Ventures said, "This investment is consistent with Zynext Ventures' objective of identifying and fostering transformative early-stage healthcare innovations. Beyond the financial backing, Zynext Ventures will leverage its unique data analytics and strategic expertise to accelerate Illexcor's path to delivering this potentially life-changing therapy globally."

Andrew Fleischman, CEO of Illexcor stated, "We are excited to partner with Zynext Ventures to advance our lead drug ILX002 into clinical trials later this year. We are hopeful that ILX002 will be a transformative treatment not only for SCD patients in the U.S. but also for millions around the globe. Zynext Ventures and Zydus Lifesciences are in a strategic position to help us achieve these goals."

Sickle cell disease is a devastating and debilitating genetic condition that affects up to 10 million people worldwide. The disease continues to severely impact quality of life and longevity. Highly efficacious oral drug therapies are urgently needed to manage this condition on a global scale.

About Zynext Ventures

Zynext Ventures is the investment arm of Zydus Lifesciences. The venture capital firm focuses on identifying and investing in promising early-stage and growth-stage companies in the healthcare sector. Zynext Ventures provides financial support, strategic guidance, and industry expertise to its portfolio companies, helping them achieve their full potential and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients.

To learn more about Zynext Ventures, please visit: https://zynextventures.com

LinkedIn: Zynext Ventures

Twitter: @ZynextVentures

About Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs 27,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. Over the last decade, Zydus has introduced several innovative, first-in-class products in the market for treating unmet healthcare needs with vaccines, therapeutics, biologicals and biosimilars. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com.

About Illexcor

Illexcor Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative oral therapies for sickle cell disease. Their lead asset is a first-in-class drug designed to directly target the root cause of SCD, offering the potential for significant disease-modifying clinical benefits.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442038/Zynext_Ventures_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zydus

Jay Kothari, Email id - [email protected]