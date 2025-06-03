Zynext Ventures acquires stake in Agenus, expands its immuno-oncology pipeline and global reach

Enables Agenus to accelerate development of its lead BOT/BAL programme and strategically expand into high-unmet need indications and earlier lines of treatment.

The investment underscores Zynext Ventures' commitment to advancing innovation in critical therapeutic areas.

PENNINGTON, N.J., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zynext Ventures USA LLC (Zynext), the venture capital arm of Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus), today announced its investment in Agenus Inc., a leading US-based immuno-oncology company developing next-generation therapeutics for high-unmet need cancers.

Agenus' lead programme comprising Botensilimab (BOT) and Balstilimab (BAL), is a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to strengthen and sustain the immune system's response against tumour cells. Currently in advanced clinical trials, BOT/BAL have demonstrated significant clinical activity across nine cancer types in more than 1,200 patients, including both late-stage and neoadjuvant settings.

"Our investment in Agenus aligns perfectly with our vision to advance life-changing therapies and offer novel solutions anchored on science, innovation and health to empower patients," said Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences. "Our extensive global partner network will also play a key role in supporting Agenus' entry into new indications and geographies, allowing these innovative therapies to reach more patients, faster. This collaboration will help propel Agenus' programmes and unlock their full potential."

In addition to capital, Zynext Ventures will bring deep expertise in data analytics and access to a broad global network of biotech, regulatory, and clinical partners. This synergistic approach aims to unlock new avenues for Agenus, enabling the company to broaden the application of its BOT/BAL programme into earlier lines of treatment and address a wider spectrum of cancers with significant unmet medical needs.

Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus, said, "We are delighted to partner with Zynext Ventures in a truly synergistic relationship. BOT/BAL's remarkable results across nine distinct cancers, in both late-stage and neoadjuvant settings, inspire us to push the boundaries of what is possible in oncology. Zydus' commercial reach and expertise make them an ideal partner to accelerate the delivery of this potentially transformative therapy."

About Zynext Ventures

Zynext Ventures is the investment arm of Zydus Lifesciences. The venture capital firm focuses on identifying and investing in promising early-stage and growth-stage companies in the healthcare sector. Zynext Ventures provides financial support, strategic guidance, and industry expertise to its portfolio companies, helping them achieve their full potential and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients.

For more details visit: www.zynextventures.com

LinkedIn: Zynext Ventures

Twitter: @ZynextVentures

About Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs 27,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. Over the last decade, Zydus has introduced several innovative, first-in-class products in the market for treating unmet healthcare needs with vaccines, therapeutics, biologicals and biosimilars.

For more details visit: www.zyduslife.com.

LinkedIn: @Zydusuniverse

Instagram: @ZydusUniverse

About Agenus

Agenus Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to developing immune therapies that effectively combat cancer. Leveraging proprietary scientific platforms, the company's pipeline includes multiple checkpoint antibody candidates, vaccines, and cell therapies. Headquartered in Lexington, MA, Agenus operates globally, driving innovations to bring better cancer treatments to patients.

For more details visit: www.agenusbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the planned collaboration, the development and commercialization of BOT/BAL, and anticipated timelines. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals and other factors. Readers are encouraged to review each company's public filings for additional information regarding potential risks and timelines.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442038/5213236/Zynext_Ventures_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zynext Ventures

Jay Kothari | [email protected]