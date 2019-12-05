ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Opens its Flagship Store in Canada with an Experiential Shopping Experience

The opening celebration will offer consumers a unique shopping experience with a focus on innovative technology. The store will feature an experiential digital wall making the consumer's shopping experience more interactive and informative. Consumers will also have the opportunity to make direct purchases from the entire ZWILLING J.A. Henckels catalogue of products.

To celebrate the grand opening, special in-store promotions will be taking place from (Dec 5 - 9) in the midst of holiday shopping season.

"Today's opening at CF Markville Mall marks ZWILLING's first flagship in Canada and the success of our national store expansion," said Mrinal Sharma, President ZWILLING Canada. "By continuing to grow our retail business, we ensure ZWILLING is fit for long-term growth and we continue to meet the needs of our customers in this quickly evolving retail landscape."

The new CF Markville location is ZWILLING'S first flagship in Canada. The retailer opened its first outlet store in Vancouver at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and now operates over 10 across the country.

About ZWILLING

The ZWILLING product portfolio includes fine cookware, a wide range of knives, scissors, cutlery and kitchen aids, as well as cosmetics and hairdressing products. ZWILLING was established in 1731 by the cutler Peter Henckels and is today one of the oldest brands in the world. The company employs around 4,300 people around the world in its subsidiaries, over 500 branded ZWILLING stores, concessions, flagships stores and production facilities in Europe and Asia. The ZWILLING Group includes the brands ZWILLING, STAUB, MIYABI, BSF, Demeyere, Ballarini and Tweezerman.

