Zumin Launches Connect: A Digital Marketplace For Agents, Industry Professionals, and Consumers

Zumin is on a mission to inspire change within the real estate industry. With proprietary programs and services already in place, they plan to launch Connect, their end-to-end digital marketplace, in 2025.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The real estate industry in Canada has changed dramatically over the past several years. There has been a steady increase in real estate agents while sales volume has declined, impacting agents and their earning potential.

Zumin is a real estate brokerage that has built proprietary programs and technology to solve critical issues plaguing the real estate vertical. Established in 2016, Zumin has reached +$250M in sales volume and is committed to providing transparency with a service-first value mindset to its clients, pioneering programs such as:

Renovate Now, Pay Later (RNPL): This 0% renovation financing solution allows homeowners to increase their property's value without upfront costs, meeting clients' financial needs while maximizing their return on investment.

Equity Express: Enabling homeowners to easily access their home equity, providing financial flexibility for current and future property goals.

Now, they have set their sights on launching Connect in 2025, a digital marketplace designed to empower and guide consumers through the real estate transaction process while directly addressing the industry's need for revenue-driven tools that provide transparency.

"The real estate industry, in recent years, has lost sight of the idea of what matters, which is "being of service" and focusing on client care," said Laddie Rai, CEO of Zumin. We are trusted to help our clients find a home and we don't take that lightly. That's why we built Connect, it provides consumers with essential tools to complete their real estate transactions while supporting agents and industry professionals with additional revenue channels. Our mission has always been to inspire change, and Connect can be a catalyst of change within this industry."

Connect is ready for associations, brokerages, agents, and industry professionals to beta test immediately. A full launch is expected in early 2025. To join the Beta program, please click here zumin.ca/connect .

About Zumin

Headquartered in Ontario, Zumin is a real estate solution provider focused on driving change within the vertical. Established in 2016, Zumin has developed its company to include real estate, renovations, financing, and technology. Their core values are rooted in the idea of "being of service," which powers their commitment to transparency and consumer empowerment.

For more information, visit zumin.ca .

SOURCE Zumin Realty Inc.

Media Contact: Laddie Rai, Co-Founder & CEO, [email protected]