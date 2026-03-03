As an AI-Native Phone Pioneer, nubia Reshapes the Paradigm of Human-Device Interaction at MWC Barcelona 2026

nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant is the true AI-native phone that brings an " autopilot " experience to the AI phone

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, showcased its expanded portfolio of AI devices designed for a new era of interaction at MWC Barcelona 2026. Taking center stage were two groundbreaking innovations: nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant, which saw a limited launch in the Chinese market in December, and AI Pet iMoochi. These two devices represent a major leap forward for ZTE's "AI for All" strategy, driving the evolution of personal smart devices and accelerating the advancement of a Full-Scenario AI Ecosystem.

ZTE AI New Species Event at MWC Barcelona 2026

As An "AI-Native Phone Pioneer", nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant Defines A True "Autopilot" Experience

As an AI-Native Phone Pioneer, nubia is leading cutting-edge AI technology innovation and commercial adoption with its "Innovation + Action" approach. By deeply integrating AI across hardware, software, and its wider ecosystem, nubia is reshaping the paradigm of human-device interaction, working to transform AI from a mere tool into an agentic, symbiotic partner that understands and grows with you. nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant is the true AI-native phone that brings an "autopilot" experience to the AI phone powered by its OS-level Agent capabilities.

nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant is the outcome of an in-depth collaboration between Doubao and nubia at the OS level, capable of understanding and executing complex user commands in natural language, enabling cross-application task execution. This marks a paradigm shift from "users operating their phones" to "AI autonomously handling tasks for them". By seamlessly executing multi-step workflows, it delivers a highly natural and intuitive interaction. Whether booking a restaurant or comparing prices across platforms, a single voice command is all it takes. The phone then autonomously navigates necessary apps to handle the entire process from searching, comparing, booking and mapping the route.

nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant is built on a solid hardware foundation to support its advanced AI capabilities. It is powered by Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring smooth AI computing and multitasking.

Designed to collaboratively refine AI experiences with developers and tech enthusiasts, nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant saw a limited launch in the Chinese market on December 1, 2025.

The New AI Species iMoochi Redefines Emotional Companionship

Designed to be a warm, understanding emotional companion. iMoochi features a furry, cloud-soft texture and soulful eyes. Its true magic lies in its rich, multi-modal interactions. Moving past mechanical dialogue, iMoochi utilizes a unique "iMoochi language" and distinctive "milky coos" to deliver a natural, comforting interactive experience. Through gentle haptic feedback and tactile sensors, a simple pat on the head or prolonged caressing results in loving nuzzling, joyful coos, and delighted tail wags. Operating on its own lifelike rhythm, iMoochi lives in its "own little world", it yawns when sleepy, feels hunger, senses temperature changes, and even reacts to the feeling of weightlessness when playfully tossed in the air.

iMoochi is perfect for users seeking stress relief, particularly young urban professionals, animal lovers unable to keep real pets, or families looking for a shared interactive bond. A dedicated companion app deepens this friendship by allowing users to name their iMoochi, check its mood, and read its personal diary, making the companionship feel valued. The iMoochi family features five distinct members: Hopami, Mimiu, Cynomi, Mogogo and Morin.

Whether reshaping human-device interaction with nubia M153 with Doubao AI Assistant, or defining a new category with AI Pet iMoochi, ZTE's lineup at MWC 2026 brings its "AI for All" strategy to life.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2026 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc26.html

