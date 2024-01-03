ZTE Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Highly Efficient, Modular, and Intelligent Holistic Telecom Power Solutions and for Its Market-leading Position

ZTE's profound industry knowledge and technology know-how gained through three decades of experience drive its excellence and leadership in the telecom DC power market.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the telecom DC power industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ZTE with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. The company is a leading information and communication technology solutions provider with a strong reputation for developing and delivering cutting-edge telecom DC power products. ZTE's success in this space can be directly attributed to its excellence in tracking, studying, and understanding drivers of change that impact the current market dynamics and Mega Trends that will influence future market requirements. The company's commitment to unearthing market gaps and underserved customer needs is highly commendable.

2023 Global Telecom DC Power Company of the Year Award

ZTE's diverse telecom power product portfolio offers innovative, tailor-made solutions that reduce reliance on traditional power sources, lower the carbon footprint, and offer multi-operator sharing capabilities with taxing power distribution and management requirements. The company has developed highly efficient and advanced telecom DC power products spanning the entire gamut of the energy value chain, including cutting-edge smart photovoltaic (PV) technology, ultra-high-efficiency rectifier modules, intelligent solutions for operation and maintenance, intelligent energy storage, and advanced cooling technologies that optimize energy consumption.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "ZTE's core power system component reduces conversion energy loss by 50%, unlike a typical industry-level rectifier module with 96% efficiency. Its unique value proposition includes its one-cabinet and all-pad site solutions, which improve cooling efficiencies to deliver 97% end-to-end site energy efficiency."

ZTE offers a unique and innovative zero-carbon energy network, providing operators with a full-scenario zero-carbon solution to achieve carbon neutrality. The company's ongoing product innovation empowers telecom operators to improve efficiency and save energy throughout generation, use, and storage. ZTE provides green telecom power to address customers' pain points and to advance future 5G requirements. The level of intelligence embedded in the energy network's components sets ZTE apart from competitors. The company is perfectly positioned to increase its market share in this highly competitive telecom DC power industry.

"ZTE's staunch and equal focus on all product segments, robust overseas sales strategy, and consistent financial stability underpin its success in the telecom DC power market. It has become an iconic global brand for green end-to-end energy-saving solutions, earning a reputation for innovation, reliability, and quality in the telecommunications DC power market," added Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About ZTE

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

www.zte.com.cn/global

