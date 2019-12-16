ZTE announces a new 5G Axon smartphone compatible with SA/NSA modes

ZTE Axon 10s Pro features the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, which provides users with the incredible speed of up to 1.2 Gbps (laboratory test data) and low latency, especially in crowded environments where many devices share limited network resources.

In addition, ZTE Axon 10s Pro supports multiple network connections, allowing users to connect this device to two wireless networks, such as 2.4GHz and 5 GHz, simultaneously for higher stability and faster speed.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro has a unique advantage of seamless switching from Wi-Fi signals to LTE or 5G networks, due to the link-booster network enhancement solution, which enables an intelligent response to the complicated signal environments through the self-developed high-speed algorithm and smart perception. The device will evaluate whether the current network is good enough for use, then automatically transfer to LTE or 5G data connection for better internet experience and lower latency.

In addition to the latest Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, the smartphone also features the latest LPDDR5 RAM memory and UFS3.0 ROM storage, which offer higher operating efficiency and quicker read/write speed.

"ZTE is active in promoting 5G devices globally, to enable more consumers to enjoy the extreme experience brought by 5G. We will provide a series of diversified 5G terminal devices to meet the emerging requirements of consumers and customers for 5G application scenarios," said Xu Feng, Senior Vice President at ZTE Corporation and President of ZTE's Mobile Device Division. "In 2020, ZTE will introduce more than 15 5G terminal devices, including nearly 10 5G smartphones worldwide. In addition to ZTE Axon 10s Pro, ZTE will announce the next-generation 5G smartphone, which will be at an affordable price under RMB 3,000, in the first quarter of 2020."

Committed to technological innovation, ZTE has strong R&D capabilities and has made great progress in improving the device performance through integrated software and hardware optimization solutions.

Moreover, ZTE Axon 10s Pro adopts the new-generation full-scene system optimization engine Z-Booster 2.0, which intelligently allocates system resources based on AI algorithm, thereby achieving a smoother using experience in gaming and multiple-task scenarios. The Z-Booster 2.0 is composed of three functional modules, including App-Booster, System-Booster and Link-Booster, respectively making apps start faster, performing more efficiently and providing better internet and communication experience.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

