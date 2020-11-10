Zoono Services Selected by OnPharm-United to Provide Surface Protection to Their Network of Independent Pharmacies

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Zoono Services, North America's leader in Environmental Cleaning and Infection Control is pleased to announce that it has been selected by OnPharm-United to service their hundreds of independent pharmacy members across Ontario by providing ongoing surface protection for their locations mitigating risk of infection transmission from high-touch areas. Zoono Services will be providing an affordable monthly surface treatment program to OnPharm-United members.

OnPharm-United is a pharmacy buying, support and advocacy group dedicated to furthering the interests of independent pharmacists.

Designed to be applied to a surface on a thirty-day cycle, Zoono Microbe Shield creates an active antimicrobial barrier effective against germs, bacteria, mold and fungi. Zoono, after drying, leaves behind a mono-molecular layer that bonds to the surface, inhibiting the colonization and growth of harmful microbes. Zoono is a unique, water-based product that covalently bonds to a surface and forms a barrier of positively charged microscopic pins that attract and pierce negatively charged microbes, rupturing their cell walls and mitigating contamination. Companies around the world are now recognizing that protecting surfaces in this manner greatly reduces the potential for surface transmission and is more cost-effective. Unlike traditional products used in the janitorial and sanitization industries, Zoono does not need to be reapplied constantly.

"We are very proud to be working with this important community of health care providers, and know that as traffic increases to their locations during the winter months, heightened infection control is paramount to ensure the safety of our integral front-line pharmacists and customers," said Neil Lathangue, CEO, Zoono Services Inc. "We are grateful to them for their service to ensuring our health, and pleased that Zoono Services is able to help safeguard theirs.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the importance of effective and long-lasting surface protection solutions to protect our members, their staff and their patients, said Sherif Guorgui, co-CEO OnPharm-United.

"As we brace for continued increased traffic during the coming months, particularly with flu shots and COVID-19 testing being offered at a large number of participating pharmacies, it was prudent that we seek protection solutions options for our members."

About Zoono Services

Zoono Services is North America's leader in Environmental Cleaning and Infection Control. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Zoono Services offers end-to-end long-term surface disinfection options providing the best ECIC solutions and service. The company also oversees and manages Zoono Services' North American network of certified service providers offering customers the most technologically advanced and automated solutions including no-touch disinfection via autonomous mobile robots, UV light systems to eliminate pathogens, drones, foggers, and sprayers.

The world's most recognized companies use Zoono products including United Airlines, Porter Airlines, Qantas, First Group, the North America and UK transportation leader, which operates First Student, First Transport, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail; property management giants Cadillac Fairview and Oxford Properties; London Underground, UK and German mainlines and stations; theatres such as London's Royal Albert Hall in London and Shulman Theatres; The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Hotel and Stadium; Macallan Distilleries, and University of Georgia. These and many other companies, including hospitals, governments, restaurants, food processors, and school boards are among the myriad entities that understand the need for Zoono's environmental cleaning and infection control solutions with low toxicity and high efficacy.

About OnPharm-United

OnPharm-United was created in 2018 by a merger between OnPharm (founded in 2010) and United Pharma Group (founded in 2014), bringing together two of the fastest growing networks of independent pharmacies in Canada. The OnPharm-United network includes over 600 pharmacies in Ontario. The network also includes pharmacies in British Columbia and Nova Scotia. Learn more at https://www.onpharmunited.ca/

SOURCE Zoono Services

For further information: Naomi Strasser, Aerial Communications Group, [email protected]