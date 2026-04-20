Zoomlion Accelerates Global Deployment of Ultra-Large Hydraulic Excavators and Smart Mining Solutions

CHANGSHA, China, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or the "Company"; 1157.HK) has unveiled the latest advancements in its ultra-large hydraulic excavator portfolio and intelligent mining equipment lineup. This reinforces its commitment to building the next generation of efficient, safe, and sustainable mining operations worldwide.

Zoomlion delivers autonomous mining trucks to a major open-pit mine, supporting smarter mining operations

With global mining projects trending towards larger scale, higher efficiency, and lower emissions, Zoomlion continues to expand its presence in the 100-ton-and-above excavator segment through technological innovation and integrated system solutions. The Company has developed a comprehensive product range spanning 60 to 1,000 tons, including the ZE1050G to ZE2000G series, as well as heavy-duty equipment such as the 400-ton ZE4000G ultra-large excavator, the 35m³ ZRS35G electric shovel, and the hybrid electric-drive ZTE520 mining dump truck.

Together with equipment development, Zoomlion is advancing the green and intelligent transformation across mining operations. The Company is promoting electrification, hybrid power, and hydrogen energy pathways, while introducing megawatt-level ultra-fast charging and mobile energy replenishment systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce carbon intensity. Zoomlion has also established an integrated technology ecosystem spanning "Smart Vehicle, Smart Driving, Smart Mine, and Smart Logistics," enabling remote operation, fault early warning, and predictive maintenance across entire mining fleets.

Among its latest innovations, the ZT115DPEV wide-body battery trolley truck features a dual power system combining overhead line and battery supply, helping reduce charging constraints in mining operations while improving efficiency and route flexibility. The ZT160HEV intelligent mining truck has also demonstrated 24/7 autonomous operation in cold-region mines, with more than 120 units deployed in temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius, supporting stable performance in harsh, high-dust environments.

Wu Yuanfeng, Deputy General Manager of Zoomlion Earthmoving Machinery Co., shared: "Our strategy goes beyond equipment manufacturing. We are committed to delivering optimal lifecycle value through the integration of intelligent systems, electrification technologies, and full-process service capabilities. By focusing on reliability, energy efficiency, and smart operations management, we are helping customers reduce total operating costs while enhancing safety and productivity."

In 2025, Zoomlion Earthmoving Machinery achieved rapid growth, with domestic sales growing against market trends and international sales tripling. With continued investment in advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and green technologies, Zoomlion is strengthening its role in shaping the future of intelligent and sustainable global mining.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Chengkun Liu, [email protected]