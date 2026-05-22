CHANGSHA, China, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") hosted its 2026 Global Mining Machinery Expo in Changsha on May 16, drawing more than 500 customers and industry partners from nearly 30 countries and regions to view its latest mining equipment and solutions.

The event, held at the Earthmoving Machinery Park of Zoomlion Smart City, highlighted Zoomlion's advances across three areas: heavy-load machinery for open-pit mines, electric and hybrid equipment for green mining operations, and autonomous haulage and mine management systems.

Zoomlion Highlights Advanced, Green and Intelligent Mining Solutions at 2026 Global Mining Machinery Expo

Three flagship models headlined the equipment display, including the ZWL360 hybrid wheeled loader, the ZTE450HEV hybrid electric-drive mining truck and the ZE1650G dual-engine mining excavator.

The ZWL360 is the world's largest hybrid wheeled loader, with a rated load of 36 tons and 1,495 kilowatts of combined power. It delivers more than 15% energy savings compared with comparable machines. The ZTE450HEV carries a 240-ton payload and is powered by a diesel-electric drivetrain with energy recovery systems. The ZE1650G excavator runs two QSM15 engines in tandem and is designed to operate in harsh conditions.

Zoomlion displayed more than 40 new-energy mining products and components, including the ZT160HEV hybrid and ZT165EV pure electric mining trucks. Its electric and hybrid machines are now operating across dozens of mines globally, with individual units logging more than 8,000 hours of service.

The company highlighted several proprietary green technologies at the event. The ZM-i Adaptive Super Energy Management System, for example, powers its hybrid machines through a "true hybrid" architecture that runs a diesel engine and electric motor simultaneously under heavy load, rather than alternating between the two. Company testing recorded a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and an 11.2% improvement in operating efficiency.

Autonomous haulage was another major focus. Zoomlion has put nearly 100 driverless mining trucks into operation across multiple sites in China, where they are capable of autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance and coordinated work with excavators. At the expo, the company demonstrated that capability live, running the ZE985G remote-controlled excavator, ZT118EV pure electric mining truck and ZT160HEV hybrid mining truck through a coordinated dig-load-haul demonstration combining remote operation and autonomous haulage.

Zoomlion also unveiled two software platforms at the event: Mine Smart Supervision Platform 2.0 and Mine Operation & Diagnosis Platform 2.0. The systems stream equipment data from the field to the cloud, enabling real-time monitoring, fault prediction and maintenance tracking.

The company also introduced an intelligent mine assessment system that analyzes site conditions, models energy consumption and recommends equipment configurations on a mine-by-mine basis. It has already been deployed across more than 150 mines and completed more than 200 customized project plans.

Yuan Ye, vice president of Zoomlion, said the company would keep investing in its technical foundations to drive innovation and deepen its partnerships with customers worldwide.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Chengkun Liu, [email protected]