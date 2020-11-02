Zolo FLM Report: Canadians overestimate their financial knowledge -- and pay the price

New report reveals how the majority of Canadians are confident about their financial well-being, even after failing a basic financial literacy test

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - November marks the 10th anniversary of Financial Literacy Month (FLM) and a new report, released by Zolo, the largest tech-driven real estate marketplace, clearly shows how much Canadians overestimate their financial knowledge.

The report asked 6,551 Canadians to rate their knowledge, confidence and skills when it comes to managing their finances. While the majority (70%) of Canadians felt confident about their financial knowledge, when tested the results showed a surprising lack of money management skills:

November is Financial Literacy Month: Despite a deeper awareness on the importance of financial literacy, a recent report highlights the gaps between the confidence Canadians have in their financial knowledge and the realities of how they manage their money. (CNW Group/Zolo Realty.)

Only 54% passed the basic financial literacy test;

78% said they'd run out of money in 90 days or less if they lost their job today;

if they lost their job today; 77% are willing to neglect saving for retirement in order to buy a home sooner;

Further insights show how difficult it's been for many Canadians over the last 12 months:

55% were behind two or more consecutive months in paying a bill ;

two or more consecutive months in ; 47% were behind two or more consecutive months in making a loan payment or paying their rent or mortgage.

Infographic is available here.

"Developing good money-management skills, like budgeting, are critical to financial well-being," explains Romana King, personal finance expert at Zolo Homebase. "Without basic financial literacy skills, people make money decisions that end up costing them now and in the future."

Financial literacy and financial sufficiency are closely linked and the data from this report helps highlight the ongoing need — and urgency — for formal financial education.

Survey Details

The survey data was collected through an online survey between September 19 to October 12, 2020, where 6,551 respondents answered questions that were integral to financial literacy. The estimated margin of error is +/- 1.59 percentage points, 19.8 times out of 20 (99%).

Read a summary of the report online at Zolo Homebase:

About Zolo

Zolo is one of Canada's most popular national real estate marketplaces. Each month more than 10 million home shoppers use Zolo to buy, sell, rent, finance, and learn about real estate.

Born as a digital-first company, Zolo gives Canadians access to real-time data, market updates and listing details, and connects clients with real estate professionals throughout the entire home buying, selling and rental process.

SOURCE Zolo Realty.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact Nicole Sullivan, outreach specialist, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.zolo.ca/news

