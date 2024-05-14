Zing Zang® Celebrates 'National Caesar Day' with Introduction of New 1.75L Ready-To-Serve Caesar Cocktails in Canada

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Just in time for "National Caesar Day" on May 16th, Zing Zang is launching Canada's first large format, ready-to-serve (RTS) bottles of pre-mixed, premium-quality Caesar cocktails.

The Zing Zang Caesar cocktails are bold and spicy with more "zing" than other Caesars. The unique Caesar recipe is a blend of flavorful ingredients including tomato juice with a proprietary blend of seven vegetable juices, Worcestershire sauce, clam broth, along with a complex array of bold spices and seasonings. In addition to the classic Caesar, Zing Zang also has a "Blazing" variety for those who like their Caesars spicy hot. Zing Zang Classic and Blazing Caesars are made with a premium six-times distilled vodka (6% alcohol by volume) and contain no artificial colours or flavours and no glucose-fructose (high fructose corn syrup). And they are the only premade Caesar that comes in a large 1.75L bottle that is fully ready to serve and enjoy.

"We are excited to launch our Zing Zang Caesars in Canada with the help of our distributor and retailer partners," says Brent Albertson, CEO of Zing Zang. "Our expert team worked hard to craft a great tasting Caesar made with exceptional quality ingredients and premium six-times distilled vodka already mixed together for a bold and spicy cocktail with our signature 'zing.' Canadian consumer testing results are off the charts with strong praise for taste and unique packaging. As the only premixed, ready-to-serve Caesar in a convenient, large-format bottle, it's now easier than ever to enjoy great tasting Caesars, whether at home or on the go for any and all occasions."

Zing Zang Caesar and Blazing Caesar cocktails are sold in 1.75L bottles and currently only available in Alberta, the birthplace of the Caesar cocktail. They will make their official debut at the popular YYCaesarfest on May 18th and 19th at The Big Four, Stampede Park, in Calgary.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the #1 Bloody Mary brand and a leading non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the United States, and now expanding into Canada. In addition to the new Caesar Cocktails, the company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the best-selling Bloody Mary Mix, a Michelada Mix, and an "amazing" line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri, Piña Colada Mixes, which are made with real fruit juices and naturally sweetened with no high fructose corn syrup. Zing Zang recently introduced a line of ready-to-enjoy prepared cocktails using the Zing Zang award-winning mixes and premium spirits, that includes original and Blazing Bloody Marys, as well as Classic and Mango Margaritas. Zing Zang is available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

