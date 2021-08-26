ZincFive Wins '2021 Top Tier Product' Award in Mission Critical Magazine's UPS Systems Category

Reliability is key in mission-critical applications, A weak or depleted nickel-zinc cell, unlike lead-acid or lithium batteries, remains conductive, allowing the string to continue operating.

"We're thrilled to win the 2021 Top Tier Product Award in Mission Critical Magazine's UPS Systems Category," said ZincFive's CEO, Tim Hysell. "The capability of nickel-zinc batteries is a paradigm shift in battery string reliability and uptime. This award is recognition of that."

The power density of the nickel-zinc batteries used in the BC Series Battery Cabinets is also well-suited to large-scale energy storage, where delivering the smallest footprint per megawatt is important to the end-user.

"High power density must be accompanied with safety in operation, and ZincFive has developed a high-power density battery that does not exhibit thermal runaway at the cell level based on the results of UL testing," said Aaron Schott, Senior Product Manager, Data Centers, ZincFive.

ZincFive's BC Series Battery Cabinet innovates beyond the battery by designing the cabinets to be drop-in replacements for lead-acid battery-based backup systems. Users can utilize the BC Series without modification to their existing UPS.

"Previously, BESS users have had to compromise in one or more areas of performance, safety, or the environment when choosing energy storage solutions," said Hysell. "ZincFive's BC Series Battery Cabinets minimize these compromises in BESS while bringing a disruptive battery technology in a turnkey solution to a large global market."

Independent third-party analysis of end-to-end environmental impact shows nickel-zinc batteries to have a climate impact score significantly superior to lead-acid and lithium battery chemistries.

"This product appears to offer significant advantages with footprint and reliability over lead-acid and lithium-ion UPS battery solutions for new and retrofit applications," said one of the judges. "In addition, the low environmental impact of the product may help end-users meet sustainability goals and green initiatives."

About ZincFive, Inc.

The modern electrified world requires safe, reliable, powerful, and green battery storage to realize the potential of technology for society. ZincFive's nickel-zinc batteries are the high-power, fail-safe, fully recyclable battery technology powering the future. ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc battery-based uninterruptible power solutions for mission-critical applications in Data Centers and Intelligent Transportation as well as providing batteries and storage solutions for Electric Grid reliability and Motive applications. With over 100 patents awarded, ZincFive leverages safe, green nickel-zinc chemistry within its solutions to provide high power density and performance simultaneous with superior safety and environmental advantages. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. zincfive.com .

