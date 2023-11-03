Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Birmingham as Interim President & CEO, and a Director of the Company effective November 2, 2023.

Mr. Birmingham has more than thirty years of experience in capital markets, serving on boards and committees, managing regulatory compliance, finance, investor relations, project negotiations and acquisitions. Mr. Birmingham has been a director of several publicly listed companies on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Stock Exchange. His network of contacts within the financial and business community extends across North America and Europe. He is currently a director of three reporting issuers listed: Director of Eagle Bay Resources Corp, (CSE:EBR), Director of Avaron Mining Corp. (TSXV:AVR), and Director of Cassius Ventures Ltd (NEX:CZ).

Sorin Spinu, Chief Financial Officer of Zinc8, is no longer serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Board thanks Mr. Spinu for his many years of Service to the Company. The Board of Directors is in the process of finalizing its selection of a new Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors will assist Mr. Birmingham in overseeing the Company's financial operations in the interim until a new Chief Financial Officer can begin serving in this role.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions focuses on developing and commercializing its low-cost, long duration ZESS for utilities, microgrid, and Commercial & Industrial markets. By using the patented ZESS as a standalone or an enabling technology, it allows opportunities for peak demand reduction, time-of-use arbitrage, and participation in both the value stacking programs and the distributed long-duration energy storage space, all in conjunction with the opportunity for a significant reduction in carbon footprint. The long duration (8-100+ hours) ZESS has no fire and explosion risk, has no capacity fade over extensive lifetime, and offers complete charge operational flexibility.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Zinc8 is developing and pursuing commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power. To learn more about Zinc8's technology, please visit: https://zinc8energy.com .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

All statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Zinc8 Storage anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements in this press release include that we may be able to continue as a going concern, that we will be able to complete the Private Placement as described herein, that we can continue to develop a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery; that our mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits; and that we can help meet the needs for secure and reliable power. Zinc8 Energy Solutions believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: that we will not be able to secure funding in a timely manner and will not be able to continue operations; that the Private Placement may not be completed as described herein or at all, that the Company may be required to seek creditor protection, may initiate liquidation proceedings or other divestitures of its assets; the Company will not be able to pay its debts as they become due or at all; that shareholders may lose their entire investment; our Company will be able to continue as a going concern; that we will not be able to reduce operating expenditures as needed; that we may not be able to execute on our business plan as expected or at all; that Zinc8 may not qualify for, or even if it does qualify, will not receive, funding from government agencies in the Unities States or otherwise; that our technology fails to work as expected or at all; that our technology proves to be too expensive to implement broadly; that customers do not adapt our products for being too complex, costly, or not fitting with their current products or plans; our competitors may offer better or cheaper solutions for battery storage; general economic, market and business conditions; increased costs and expenses; inability to retain qualified employees; our patents may not provide protection as expected and we may infringe on the patents of others; that Zinc8 may not open a manufacturing facility; that federal funding in the United States may not be available to Zinc8 on favorable terms or at all; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Zinc8 Energy Solution's public disclosure documents including the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, copies of which are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

For further information: President & CEO Jason Birmingham, Ph: +1-604-558-1406; For Director Simon Fan, Ph: +1-604-558-1406, Email: [email protected]