Leading surveillance providers leverage Zilliz Cloud to overcome data overload challenges, enabling real-time threat detection and sub-second video search across enterprise installations.

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zilliz, creator of the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database, Milvus, today announced significant adoption of its vector database solutions by video surveillance providers addressing critical industry challenges. As the global video surveillance market, valued at over $62 billion and growing rapidly, evolves from passive monitoring tools to intelligent, proactive security solutions, organizations using Zilliz Cloud and Milvus report breakthrough capabilities in overcoming data overload, eliminating manual monitoring inefficiencies, and achieving real-time threat detection.

Traditional video surveillance systems struggle with data overload from underutilized footage, time-consuming manual monitoring processes, and data silos that prevent cross-domain intelligence integration. Surveillance platforms implementing Zilliz Cloud vector databases are solving these persistent challenges by transforming vast amounts of video data into actionable intelligence through vector embeddings that represent visual context and meaning.

"The video surveillance industry is undergoing a massive transformation from reactive monitoring to proactive intelligence," said Charles Xie, CEO of Zilliz. "Traditional surveillance systems create bottlenecks with manual processes prone to human error and data overload that limits effectiveness. Our customers are building AI-native security solutions that can process vast amounts of visual data in real-time, detect anomalies instantly, and provide actionable insights that were previously impossible to achieve."

Major Surveillance Platforms Report Breakthrough Performance

Leading cloud-based surveillance providers report transformative results after transitioning from traditional databases to Zilliz Cloud's vector search technology. A major multi-tenant surveillance platform serving businesses from retailers with thousands of locations to small enterprises managing just a few sites achieved significant improvements in video retrieval performance. The platform now delivers sub-second search capabilities across months of footage using natural language queries such as "person in red jacket near loading dock" or "vehicle parked longer than 30 minutes."

"Vector databases have solved the fundamental challenge of extracting meaningful insights from massive video datasets," said a technology executive at the surveillance provider. "We can now provide our customers with instant, accurate search results that would have taken hours of manual review with traditional systems."

Organizations implementing these AI-powered capabilities report security teams can now detect threats and respond up to 50% faster than traditional monitoring methods, while automated anomaly detection significantly reduces false positives and operational costs by eliminating extensive manual monitoring requirements.

Enterprise customers across retail operations, industrial safety, transportation infrastructure, and smart city initiatives are deploying these capabilities to achieve advanced loss prevention, automated safety monitoring, passenger flow analysis, and privacy-compliant public safety tracking.

Zilliz Cloud Delivers Enterprise-Scale Performance

Zilliz Cloud's distributed architecture addresses enterprise-scale video processing demands through several key capabilities. The platform processes billions of video vectors with sub-100ms latency while auto-scaling to accommodate traffic spikes and varying workloads. Built-in security, encryption, and compliance features protect sensitive video data, while multi-tenant support enables surveillance providers to serve diverse customer bases efficiently.

The vector database approach converts video footage into high-dimensional mathematical representations, enabling sophisticated AI analysis and semantic understanding that supports both real-time monitoring and forensic investigation. This technology eliminates traditional surveillance limitations by breaking down data silos and integrating video insights with other operational systems.

Industry Adoption Accelerates with Responsible AI Focus

As AI becomes more embedded in surveillance systems, Zilliz emphasizes responsible development practices aligned with privacy regulations such as GDPR. This US-based company's solutions maintain transparency and security standards while designing AI enhancement to augment human capabilities rather than replace security professionals, enabling teams to focus on complex decision-making while automation handles routine monitoring tasks.

The integration of AI and vector databases positions surveillance systems for continued evolution, including edge computing implementations, AI-powered video summarization, and autonomous surveillance capabilities that will further improve security operations while reducing operational costs.

Solutions Available for Enterprise Implementation

Organizations implementing AI-powered video surveillance can learn more about Zilliz Cloud at zilliz.com/cloud or contact sales for deployment consultations.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is a US-based global leader building next-generation vector database technologies, helping organizations unlock the value of unstructured data and rapidly develop AI and machine learning applications. By simplifying complex data infrastructure, Zilliz brings the power of AI within reach for enterprises, teams, and individual developers alike. Zilliz offers a fully managed, multi-cloud vector database service powered by open-source Milvus, supporting major cloud platforms such as AWS , GCP, and Azure, and is available across more than 20 countries and regions.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, United States, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others.

SOURCE zilliz

Chris Churilo, VP of Marketing, [email protected]