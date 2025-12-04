Zilliz Selects AWS as its Strategic Cloud Provider to Power Global Vector Database Solutions

Leading vector database provider uses Amazon Graviton to enhance performance and improve cost optimization by over 20%

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Zilliz, the creator of the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database Milvus , has selected AWS as its strategic cloud provider to power its global vector database solutions. Leveraging AWS's comprehensive cloud infrastructure and generative AI capabilities, Zilliz has expanded its services to hundreds of enterprises worldwide, enabling them to build and scale AI applications across diverse industries.

Founded in 2017, Zilliz leverages AWS's global cloud infrastructure to rapidly deploy its services without the need to manage IT infrastructure. The company's technical team completed their deployment in AWS Region in just one month and has since reduced the average deployment time for new regions to one week. Currently, Zilliz operates across nine AWS Regions spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, ensuring low-latency access for customers worldwide.

To address the challenges of managing massive unstructured data in the AI era, Zilliz has integrated AWS's generative AI services to help customers build high-performance, scalable vector databases using its fully managed vector database platform called Zilliz Cloud . Zilliz Cloud seamlessly integrates with Amazon Bedrock through flexible APIs to access leading foundation models, enabling customers to quickly select and switch between foundation models based on their specific needs and efficiently transforming unstructured data like text and images into AI-compatible vectors. Additionally, Zilliz Cloud supports model customization through Amazon SageMaker to adapt to various business scenarios, ensuring flexible and efficient inference capabilities. The implementation of Amazon Q has helped Zilliz's technical team reduce information retrieval time by over 50% compared to traditional documentation review.

Leveraging AWS services, Zilliz has achieved significant improvements in resource configuration, elastic architecture, and cost optimization. Zilliz Cloud utilizes various Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance types to offer performance-optimized, capacity-optimized, and storage-optimized solutions for different workload requirements. Through Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS)'s container-based auto-scaling capabilities, Zilliz Cloud dynamically handles traffic spikes while maintaining stable operations. The integration with Amazon Graviton has improved cost optimization by over 20% while significantly enhancing performance.

Zilliz prioritizes security, compliance, and stability in its operations. By implementing AWS security services including Amazon Key Management Service (Amazon KMS), AWS WAF, and Amazon GuardDuty, Zilliz has built a comprehensive security framework that successfully defends against thousands of suspicious activities daily. Additionally, AWS's extensive compliance certifications enable Zilliz to meet diverse regulatory requirements across global markets, delivering secure and compliant services to customers in different regions.

Through AWS Marketplace, Zilliz has effectively expanded its reach to a broader international customer base. It has not only accelerated Zilliz's global business expansion but has also demonstrated steady growth in customer adoption. Through deep collaboration with AWS, Zilliz now successfully serves hundreds of industry-leading customers, continuously enabling business innovation across sectors.

"Since our founding, Zilliz has maintained a global vision," said Rentong Guo, Partner and Product Lead at Zilliz. "AWS's global infrastructure, comprehensive cloud services, full-stack generative AI technology, and robust business development support have helped us efficiently reach and innovate for numerous enterprise customers worldwide, achieving rapid business growth. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with AWS to build next-generation vector database infrastructure, enabling global industry customers to fully unlock their data potential and accelerate their embrace of generative AI opportunities."

Carol Potts, General Manager, North America ISV Sales at AWS. said: "We are excited to work with Zilliz to help organizations worldwide harness the power of their data through scalable, secure, and efficient vector database solutions. Together, we're enabling customers to innovate faster and create more sophisticated AI applications while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom .

About Zilliz

Zilliz is the company behind Milvus, the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database. Zilliz Cloud brings that performance to production with a fully managed, cloud-native platform built for scalable, low-latency vector search and hybrid retrieval. It supports billion-scale workloads with sub-10ms latency, auto-scaling, and optimized indexes for GenAI use cases like semantic search and RAG.

Zilliz is built to make AI not just possible--but practical. With a focus on performance and cost-efficiency, it helps engineering teams move from prototype to production without overprovisioning or complex infrastructure. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Zilliz to build intelligent applications at scale.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others. Learn more at zilliz.com .

