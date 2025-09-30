Legal Tech Platform Filevine Achieves Record Funding While Transforming Attorney Productivity with Zilliz-Powered AI Vector Search Technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zilliz , the company behind the world's most popular open-source vector database, Milvus , today celebrates a major milestone for customer Filevine, a transformative legal tech platform that recently secured $400 million in funding--one of the largest rounds in legal technology history.

Filevine has achieved remarkable results using Zilliz Cloud (a fully managed service of Milvus), delivering 60-80% time savings for attorneys while managing over 3 billion vectors across hundreds of millions of legal documents. The partnership demonstrates how AI-powered vector search can transform traditional industries while maintaining enterprise-grade security standards , creating the foundation for substantial business growth.

"We're incredibly proud to support Filevine with our vector database technology as they continue to transform the legal industry," said Charles Xie, CEO of Zilliz. "Their $400 million funding milestone reflects the market's confidence in their vision and execution."

Revolutionizing Legal Workflows with AI-Powered Growth

Trusted by nearly 6,000 customers and over 100,000 legal professionals nationwide, Filevine combines case management, document generation, client communication, and analytics into a unified platform. The company serves a diverse range of practices, from personal injury to complex corporate litigation, enabling legal teams to focus on high-value work rather than administrative tasks.

Using the Zilliz Cloud vector database service, Filevine has launched groundbreaking AI features that process more than 20 million document pages daily, including natural language case queries, automated document processing, and real-time deposition assistance. The system processes massive volumes of unstructured legal data while meeting strict compliance requirements, including HIPAA protection.

"We have achieved a true consciousness of data... bringing the data together in the way that an individual doing their job needs to see it," said Nathan Morris, Filevine's Co-founder.

Driving Industry-Wide Transformation and Investor Confidence

The collaboration highlights Filevine's position as an exceptional technology company driving innovation in the legal sector. By leveraging advanced AI infrastructure powered by Zilliz Cloud, Filevine enables attorneys to access critical case information in seconds rather than hours, dramatically improving both efficiency and decision-making quality--capabilities that clearly resonated with investors in their record funding round.

Filevine's funding success represents the caliber of forward-thinking companies choosing Zilliz Cloud to power their AI initiatives, joining major enterprises in leveraging vector database technology for transformative business outcomes that attract significant investment.

"This partnership and Filevine's funding milestone demonstrate how the right technology foundation can enable companies to revolutionize entire industries and achieve remarkable growth," added Charles Xie. "We're honored to be part of their journey from startup to $400 million funding success."

Building the Future of Legal AI

Organizations building AI-powered legal technology applications can learn more at zilliz.com/cloud or contact sales for deployment details.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is the company behind Milvus, the world's most widely adopted open-source vector database. Zilliz Cloud brings that performance to production with a fully managed, cloud-native platform built for scalable, low-latency vector search and hybrid retrieval. It supports billion-scale workloads with sub-10ms latency, auto-scaling, and optimized indexes for GenAI use cases, such as semantic search and RAG.

Zilliz is built to make AI not just possible--but practical. With a focus on performance and cost efficiency, it helps engineering teams transition from prototype to production without overprovisioning or complex infrastructure. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Zilliz to build intelligent applications at scale.

Media Contact: Molly Chen, Head of Marketing, [email protected]