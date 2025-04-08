Ziebart Solidifies International Expansion with Canada Master Franchise Renewal, Mexico Development Deal

Automotive aftermarket franchise renews longstanding master franchise license for 91 locations mainly across Quebec and Ontario

Canada agreement will pave the way for further expansion in Ziebart's second-largest country

Ziebart signs new master franchise agreement for 10 stores across Mexico , plus operations in approx. 40 dealerships

TROY, Mich., April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ziebart, the global leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is accelerating its international growth with the renewal of its 60-year-old master franchise license with Driven Brands Canada, which owns Uniban Canada. This renewal reinforces its strong market presence of 91 stores across the country under the VitroPlus and UniglassPlus brands. Furthering the brand's commitment to international growth, Ziebart also signed a new master franchise license agreement for its first 10 stores in Mexico, as well as operations in approximately 40 car dealerships.

"Renewing our master franchise agreement in Canada is a testament to the strength of our partnership." Post this Ziebart is accelerating its international growth with the renewal of its 60-year-old master franchise license with Driven Brands Canada, which owns Uniban Canada. This renewal reinforces its strong market presence of 91 stores across the country under the VitroPlus and UniglassPlus brands. For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities. (PRNewsfoto/Ziebart)

Building a Legacy in Canada

Ziebart's first venture into Canada dates back to a store in Windsor, Ontario that opened in 1965, six years after the first location opened in neighboring Detroit, Michigan. Canada's climate, with harsh winters and road salt exposure, creates a strong need for Ziebart's rustproofing and maintenance solutions. The Windsor store was built to keep up with growing demand for Ziebart's invention of rustproofing to protect vehicles.

"Since the beginning of our relationship in 2020, Ziebart has been instrumental in delivering top-tier automotive protection to Canadian drivers," said Maurice Filion, President of Uniban Canada. "This renewal of our master franchise license allows us to continue growing across the country and enhancing our services while maintaining the quality and trust that our customers have come to expect."

Today, the brand's presence includes 29 UniglassPlus/Ziebart stores primarily located in Ontario, as well as 62 VitroPlus/Ziebart stores in Quebec. The contract renewal opens the door for further expansion in Ziebart's second-largest country.

"Renewing our master franchise agreement in Canada is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the trust Canadian consumers have instilled in Ziebart," said Larisa Walega, Chief Growth Officer and Senior Vice President at Ziebart. "With decades of history in Canada – and a footprint second only to the United States – this agreement reinforces our commitment to supporting our franchise partners and delivering best-in-class vehicle protection services across the country."

A New Era in Mexico

Ziebart's entry into Mexico is driven by a new master franchise agreement that will establish three locations in Mexico City, as well as seven other stores in key regions across the country, with the first store slated to open later this year. Under the agreement, Ziebart operations will also be available in approximately 40 car dealerships across Mexico.

Furthering Ziebart's potential in the market, franchises are instrumental in the success of Mexico's economy, accounting for 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generating more than one million jobs across the country. That franchise-friendly environment provides a strong foundation for Ziebart to introduce and expand its offerings over time.

"Mexico's supportive franchise sector amidst an increased demand for premium automotive protection services offers an ideal market for the Ziebart franchise model," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart. "With a growing number of vehicles on the road, we are confident Ziebart will quickly establish a strong presence in the Mexican automotive aftercare space."

For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit www.ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities. To find a Ziebart near you, visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart

Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300 ext. 264