Zero Point Cryogenics Unveils the Phase Separation Refrigerator - A Patent-Pending 500 mK Continuous Cryostat that Opens New Frontiers for Quantum Technologies

Revolutionary breakthrough overcomes longstanding limitations in cryogenic technology, enabling continuous, reliable operation with high cooling power for quantum experiments in the 0.5 K range.

EDMONTON, AB, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Zero Point Cryogenics, a leading innovator in ultra-low temperature systems, is proud to announce the launch of its patent–pending Phase Separation Refrigerator—a 500 mK Continuous Cold Cryostat that sets a new industry standard by enabling quantum experiments and quantum technologies to be operated continuously in the 0.5 K range. Until now, the scientific community has been limited by the lack of an affordable, high cooling power, fast, and continuous refrigeration solution at these critical temperatures.

A New Era in Cryogenic Innovation

For decades, researchers have strived to push the boundaries of quantum technology. However, the absence of a practical, continuous refrigeration system operating at 500 mK has constrained the development of next-generation quantum experiments and devices. Zero Point Cryogenics has overcome this barrier by leveraging "phase separation" in a novel way. The system achieves continuous cooling at 500 mK with unprecedented reliability and efficiency—dramatically reducing complexity and reliance on scarce resources such as ³He.

"Our Phase Separation Refrigerator is an entirely new type of cryogenic system," said Dr. John P. Davis, Chief Technology Officer at Zero Point Cryogenics. "While lower and higher temperature solutions have existed, until now, the 0.5 K temperature range has been difficult when needing high-cooling power or continuous operation. This has limited experiments to cryogenic systems that were not a good match. The Phase Separation Refrigerator provides exceptionally fast cooldown times with simple, continuous operation, and efficient use of helium-3, a critical resource."

Unlocking Quantum Potential

The Phase Separation Refrigerator is specifically engineered to meet the unique demands of quantum computing, quantum sensing, and photonic quantum technologies. Its continuous operation at 500 mK makes it an indispensable tool for:

Quantum Computing and Quantum Devices: By providing a stable, low-temperature environment, the cryostat provides an affordable platform for testing and integrating superconducting qubits and quantum control electronics, allowing for faster prototyping and more reliable experimental outcomes.

Quantum Sensors and Photonics: The system's superior temperature stability and cooling power enhance the performance of single-photon detectors and other cryogenic systems critical for quantum communications, advanced microscopy, and next-generation LIDAR systems.

Materials Science and Fundamental Research: Researchers studying superconductivity, nanotechnology, magnetism, and other low-temperature phenomena can now benefit from a continuous, user-friendly cooling platform, significantly reducing downtime and operational costs compared to other cooling methods.

Redefining Operational Efficiency

The breakthrough "phase separation" process minimizes the use of ³He, a critical and scarce resource, while streamlining system operation, achieving cooldown in record time, and reducing maintenance requirements. This innovative design lowers overall ownership and operating costs and broadens the accessibility of sub-Kelvin technology to a wider range of research institutions, government laboratories, and private sector innovators.

A Strategic Milestone for Quantum Research

The introduction of the Phase Separation Refrigerator is set to accelerate the pace of quantum innovation on a global scale. Zero Point Cryogenics is committed to partnering with leading research institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers worldwide to drive the adoption of this transformative technology. As quantum experiments move from proof-of-concept to commercial application, the Phase Separation Refrigerator will serve as a critical enabler for the next generation of quantum systems. Learn more about the system at www.zpcryo.com/highlights/500mk-phase-separation-refrigerator/.

About Zero Point Cryogenics

Zero Point Cryogenics is at the forefront of cryogenic innovation, dedicated to designing and manufacturing advanced cryogenic solutions for temperatures as low as 10 mK. With a focus on pioneering technologies that support quantum computing, quantum sensing, and fundamental low-temperature research, Zero Point Cryogenics combines cutting-edge engineering with a commitment to sustainability by reducing reliance on scarce resources. For more information, visit www.zpcryo.com.

