Zepp Health Launches Enhanced Zepp App 9: Elevating Personalized Health and Wellness for Amazfit Users Worldwide

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, today announced the launch of the enhanced Zepp App 9. This latest app version is designed to deliver a more personalized health, wellness, and fitness experience, empowering Amazfit users worldwide to understand their health trends and make informed lifestyle decisions. Zepp App 9 is available on iOS and Android platforms and compatible with all Amazfit devices.

Key Enhancements in Zepp App 9:

A New, Improved Free Zepp App Core Experience

Enhanced User Interface: The new, streamlined interface features color-coded statistics, daily snapshots, and trend insights for seamless navigation and improved data comprehension. Users can easily access their top scores at a glance on the homepage and access in-depth pages for a deeper understanding of their daily fitness.

Enhanced Smart Analytics: Real-time data analysis and personalized health recommendations, supported by advanced algorithms, provide deeper insights and practical suggestions for improving users' health and wellness. This includes access to aspects of Zepp Aura including personalized sleep music, meditation support, and one message per day to an AI sleep assistant. Users can also access the Zepp Coach™ a complimentary feature that offers general workout guidance.

Exertion & Heart Health Monitoring

Exertion Score: A daily personalized exertion score is set based on each user's recovery and readiness, encouraging them to reach optimal fitness goals. It dynamically adjusts daily and provides targeted workout recommendations to maximize fitness performance.

Heart Health Dashboard: The Heart Health Dashboard offers a detailed overview of key cardiovascular metrics, including heart rate, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and blood oxygen and glucose levels, giving users an in-depth understanding of their cardiovascular fitness.

Add-On Services & Features for Enhanced Sleep, Recovery, and Fitness Insights

Users can unlock even greater value through a range of new add-on services and features designed to elevate their Amazfit experience. These include:

Zepp Aura Premium Service

Embedded within the Aura tab, Zepp Aura functions as a virtual sleep specialist, offering premium users advanced sleep reports and AI-powered personalized recommendations to improve well-being. It also provides access to an unlimited library of sleep and meditative music to enhance relaxation and sleep quality. Unlike other platforms, Zepp Aura ensures full data transparency, leveraging existing information from the free Sleep Score page to deliver insights, trends, and actionable guidance, with no data hidden behind paywalls.

Mini-Apps and Watch Faces

Zepp App 9 expands device customization with mini-apps and watch faces available through the Zepp Store and device tab. Users can instantly download these upgrades to personalize their devices, reflecting their unique style and preferences. With new content added each quarter, users have endless possibilities to refresh their devices and create an Amazfit experience that's truly their own.

Exclusive Device Upgrades

Zepp Health now offers exclusive discounts on future device purchases through the Device tab, allowing users to seamlessly upgrade to the latest innovations. This feature ensures users stay current with new technology while enjoying special offers that make it easier to expand their Amazfit ecosystem.

Third-Party App Integration: The Zepp App seamlessly integrates with leading fitness platforms, including Strava, adidas Running, and TrainingPeaks, to provide users with a complete view of their health and wellness journey.

Data Protection and Privacy

The Zepp App ensures that users' health data is collected, processed, and stored securely, adhering to the highest data protection standards and it does place user information behind paywalls. All personal health information is securely stored using Amazon Web Services (AWS) in North America, the EU, and other regions. The app is also GDPR-compliant*, ensuring transparency and maintaining users' trust.

Availability

Zepp App 9 is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms. Users can update through their respective app stores to access these new features and enhance their health and wellness journey.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

Note:

*GDPR compliance is when an organization meets the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for handling personal data. The GDPR is a European Union (EU) law that went into effect in 2018 and is considered one of the world's most comprehensive data protection laws.

SOURCE Zepp

Media Contact: Angela Tang, [email protected]