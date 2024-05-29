Zensurance Selected as a Preferred Provider of Business Insurance for Third-Party Sellers in Amazon Canada

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Zensurance , a leading source for small business insurance in Canada, is pleased to announce it has been selected as the preferred independent provider of general liability insurance solutions for third-party sellers who sell goods in the Amazon.ca store.

Through the Zensurance website , third-party sellers using the Amazon.ca store can now access comprehensive, customized, and cost-effective general liability insurance policies in just a few clicks.

"We're thrilled to be selected by Amazon Canada to offer liability insurance to its thousands of sellers," said Danish Yusuf, Founder and CEO, Zensurance. "This is yet another example of how our fast and simple digital insurance buying experience empowers small businesses across Canada to grow with confidence."

Amazon Canada requires all third-party sellers that earn more than CAD $10,000 in monthly sales to have general liability insurance, whether they use Fulfillment by Amazon or Fulfillment by Merchant. General liability insurance offered on the Zensurance website satisfies these requirements.

About Zensurance

Founded in 2016, Zensurance is a technology company and leading source for small business insurance. Zensurance empowers small business owners, entrepreneurs, independent contractors, and self-employed professionals across hundreds of industries to shop and get the specialized coverage they need in just a few minutes.

Through their highly regarded client support team and network of over 50 insurance providers, Zensurance provides customers with industry-leading premium savings of up to 35 per cent off and the confidence to thrive in today's market.

For more information, please visit https://www.zensurance.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

SOURCE Zensurance

For further information: Media Inquiries: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Liam Lahey, Content Marketing Manager, Zensurance, Email: [email protected]