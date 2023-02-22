Zensurance Extends Commercial Auto and Fleet Vehicle Insurance Options to Atlantic Canada

Business owners and self-employed professionals in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island can now quickly get the commercial auto coverage they need at affordable rates online.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Small business owners, self-employed contractors, and employees of companies who use their own vehicles for work across Atlantic Canada now have the opportunity to save up to 35 per cent on the commercial auto insurance or fleet vehicle insurance protection they need through Zensurance , Canada's leading source for small business insurance.

Contrary to popular belief, private-passenger car insurance policies are not designed to cover the cost of damage and loss to vehicles used for business purposes. Although a commercial auto policy provides similar coverage to a private-passenger policy, a commercial auto insurance policy features higher coverage limits for any vehicle owned by a company or one used for business purposes, including cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and trailers.

For businesses with five or more vehicles, it's cheaper and more effective to protect them with a commercial fleet vehicle insurance policy.

"For any small business owner, independent contractor, or anyone working in any industry across Atlantic Canada that relies on their vehicle to do their jobs, a commercial auto insurance policy is a vital protection to have to cover the cost of damages or injuries resulting from a collision or losses sustained from unexpected incidents," says Joe Sarraino, a licensed insurance broker and Team Lead, Contractors, Zensurance. "If you're using your vehicle to transport packaged goods, raw materials, tools and equipment or people, your car insurance policy is unlikely to cover any claims you file for damage or loss. That puts you at risk of paying for damages to your vehicle and possibly another driver's vehicle if you get into an accident. Such a dire circumstance could lead to a business owner or individual declaring bankruptcy."

Though the statutory coverages and coverage limits in a basic or standard commercial auto policy may vary by province, a commercial auto insurance policy usually includes third-party liability, accident benefits, direct compensation-property damage, and uninsured auto coverages.

However, Sarraino recommends including optional coverages to enhance a commercial auto policy's protections, including collision or upset coverage (pays to repair or replace your vehicle if a total loss following a collision with another driver who is at fault for the accident) and comprehensive coverage (pays for damages to your vehicle caused by fire, severe weather, vandalism, impacts with an animal that darts out in front of you, and theft).

"For most people, driving is the most dangerous thing they do. Any time you get behind the wheel, you're at risk of getting into a collision no matter how cautious a driver you are," Sarraino adds. "Furthermore, drivers of commercial vehicles tend to drive lengthy distances more frequently and are on the road more often than other motorists. Plus, they usually carry expensive equipment or people with them.

"That's why small business owners and self-employed professionals need to consider the risks they face concerning their car insurance and ensure they have commercial auto insurance to protect themselves, their vehicles, and finances."

It only takes a few minutes for business owners and self-employed professionals to get a free quote for their commercial auto or fleet vehicle insurance needs by visiting Zensurance.com to fill out an online application.

