Zenoti expands global operations with new offices in Hyderabad, Seattle, and Vancouver

New state-of-the-art facilities focus on talent and community to continue to fuel growth and expansion

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Zenoti, the leading cloud-based platform for spas, salons and med-spas, recently announced the move to new offices in India, U.S, while announcing an expansion in Canada, as it continues to expand its corporate teams globally to address accelerating growth.

The new office space in Hyderabad, India, is the company's biggest facility with more than 50,000 square feet and room for almost 500 employees. Hyderabad continues to be the largest office for the company with significant engineering, product, implementation, support, and other corporate functions like finance, marketing, and talent. The new office has been designed to include multiple collaboration spaces, a big Yoga/Zumba center, an open cafeteria, nap rooms, all done up in bright colors to reflect the sentiments of happy employees.

"It is very exciting to move into the new space and acknowledge how fast we are growing as a company," said Srini Chandrasekar, Chief Operating Office of Zenoti. "This is a place where we build the product, market, and implement our solutions, as well as support our customers and employees around the world. The recently opened office, located in the heart of Hi-Tech City in Hyderabad, allows us to continue to pilot innovations, attract and fuel new talent, and continue to expand rapidly.

Complementing the office in Hyderabad is a new facility for the company's expanded headquarters in Bellevue, WA. The workplace, totaling more than 20,000 square feet in size, houses the bulk of the company's executive teams, as well as sales, marketing, customer success, implementations, and support.The company has doubled the size of its Bellevue-based team in the last six months and anticipates additional growth in 2020.

"We've been in a close-knit, collaborative space for the past several years, which has created a great atmosphere and facilitated team bonding," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. "Our new spaces will provide us the ability to spread out a bit, scale our teams and organization to better support our increasing customer base, and foster growth for our employees by motivating them to deliver seamless customer experience."

The company is also excited to announce the opening of a new product and development innovation center in Vancouver, B.C, which will complement the Hyderabad engineering site. It will focus on bringing new technological innovations to the product while helping to open new markets for the company. Further, this office also houses a new customer-facing team that will cater to the needs of the growing Canadian customer base.

"Expansion in U.S and Canada are significant global milestones for our rapidly growing company," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO. "This expansion will provide greater career and mobility opportunities to our existing teams, and enable us to recruit new talent to build and strengthen our customer relationships and provide world-class support across the globe."

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

