ZenLedger Launches Best In Class Crypto Tax Support in Canada

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- ZenLedger , the leading platform for cryptocurrency taxes and the IRS' provider of forensic accounting and blockchain analytics, is excited to announce a new addition to its suite of services - full support for Canadian crypto investors.

Beginning today, Canadian citizens can use ZenLedger's comprehensive platform to easily and accurately calculate their crypto taxes. With a few simple steps, crypto investors can generate a completed CRA Schedule 3 to complete their tax return. This means no more headaches trying to figure out the complex tax implications on crypto investments, and no more risk of overpaying on taxes. ZenLedger provides full profit and loss, income, audit support, and accounting for retail investors and their accountants.

"We are thrilled to expand our services to millions of Canadian crypto investors," says Pat Larsen, CEO of ZenLedger. "We work incredibly hard to be the most accurate and user-friendly crypto software solution in the world and look forward to fully serving more countries in the future."

ZenLedger's platform aggregates all of an investor's transaction data into a simple and easy-to-use dashboard. This includes unrivaled integration support for every exchange, blockchain, wallet, NFT and DeFi protocol.

With such extensive integrations, ZenLedger is able to accurately calculate taxes for even the most complex crypto portfolios. The company also offers premium customer support to all customers 7 days a week via chat, phone, and email. Tax professionals can also benefit from a multi-client dashboard, audit support, and friendly customer support.

In addition to investors and CPAs, ZenLedger offers IRS grade, enterprise solutions that every crypto and blockchain platform needs such as crypto employee trading compliance , exchange and wallet tax centers, and one-click, API driven form generation.

"Remaining compliant shouldn't be a barrier to entry if we want the industry to succeed," added Larsen. "Investors, Tax Pros, and Enterprises now all have easy access to the best tools possible with ZenLedger."

About ZenLedger

ZenLedger aggregates transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate personal crypto taxes, audits, or investigations. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors, tax professionals, and enterprises stay compliant with integration support for every exchange, blockchain, wallet, NFT and DeFi protocol. Backed by Parafi, Mark Cuban, Bloccelerate, and other leading investors in venture capital. https://www.zenledger.io , @zenledgerio

