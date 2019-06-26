Zenabis Global Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) ("Zenabis" or the "Company") announces the results of matters voted on at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Langley, British Columbia on June 25, 2019.

The number of directors of the Company were fixed at seven (7). Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 105,193,641 99.91% 92,601 0.09%

The nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 20, 2019 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of Zenabis. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Leo Benne 105,030,121 99.76% 256,121 0.24% Daniel Burns 93,266,721 88.58% 12,019,521 11.42% Andrew Grieve 85,086,906 80.81% 20,199,336 19.19% Natascha Kiernan 105,014,302 99.74% 271,940 0.26% Manoj (Monty) Sikka 105,020,037 99.75% 266,205 0.25% Adam Spears 104,987,102 99.72% 299,140 0.28% Larry Van Wieren 93,271,121 88.59% 12,015,121 11.41%

KPMG LLP were re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 105,881,635 99.87% 141,805 0.13%

Approval of the Amendment of the Company's Stock Option Plan such that it is replaced in its entirety with an Omnibus Incentive Plan was confirmed and approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 93,135,996 88.46% 12,150,246 11.54%

Approval of the Amendment of the Articles such that they are replaced in their entirety with the form attached to the Company's Information Circular was confirmed and approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 93,150,891 88.47% 12,135,351 11.53%

About Zenabis

Zenabis is a significant Canadian licensed cannabis cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis, and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. Zenabis employs staff coast-to-coast, across facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Delta, Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. In addition to gaining technologically advanced knowledge of plant propagation, the recent addition of state-of-the-art greenhouses in Langley, Pitt Meadows and Aldergrove provides Zenabis with 3.5 million square feet of facility space that can, if fully converted, be dedicated to cannabis production.

If all facility space at Zenabis Atholville, Zenabis Stellarton, Zenabis Delta and Zenabis Langley is fully converted and dedicated to production, Zenabis will own, and have access to 660,000 square feet of high quality indoor cannabis production space, as well as 2.1 million square feet of greenhouse cannabis production space at its Langley facility, with this production strategically positioned on Canada's coasts. Zenabis expects these facilities to have an annual design capacity of 131,300 kg of dried cannabis by the third quarter of 2019. These facilities, if fully built out and converted for cannabis production, would have an annual design capacity to yield approximately 479,300 kg of dried cannabis annually, for both national and international market distribution. An additional 700,000 square feet of greenhouse space will be used to continue the existing propagation business and produce industrial hemp, and can be converted to cannabis production at such a time that is beneficial to the strategic position of the Company. The Zenabis brand name is used in the cannabis medical market, while the Namaste and Blazery brand names are used in the cannabis adult-use recreational market, and the True Büch brand name is used for Zenabis' kombucha products.

SOURCE Zenabis Global Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: media@zenabis.com, 1 (844) 523-8679; Investor Relations: invest@zenabis.com, 1 (844) 523-8679

Related Links

www.zenabis.com

