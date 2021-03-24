Zenabis Announces Launch of Re-Up Pre-Roll Multipacks, New Distribution Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) ("Zenabis" or the "Company") announces the launch of pre-roll multipacks as well as new distribution agreements.

Zenabis' continues to expand on the popularity of its value-oriented Re-Up portfolio with the launch of its new 10 and 20, Multi-Pack Indica and Sativa 0.5g Pre-Roll formats. This unique, multi-pack will be available initally in Quebec and Alberta in the larger, 20-pack format in early April with national rollout of both formats expected to be in time for the 4/20 celebrations. The full impact of the launch is expected to be reflected in Zenabis's Q2 2021 results.

Zenabis' multipack pre-roll offering will serve consumers seeking better value for money and larger package sizes to reduce the frequency of purchases. These new products build on the success of Zenabis popular 28g Re-Up Indica / Sativa products. The launch of the 10 / 20 Multi-Pack Pre-Roll format underpins Zenabis strategy of leveraging its ability to deliver the quality and affordability expected by its loyal customer base while delivering on the top and bottom line performance anticipated by shareholders.

Zenabis is also excited to announce that it has concluded agreements with Cannabis NL (Newfoundland and Labrador) and the government of Nunavut, completing its goal of extending the availability of its Namaste and Re-Up products to all Canadian provinces and territories. Shipments under these new agreements commence in April. Zenabis joins a small, select group of Canadian LPs whose product quality and value have been recognized as a must-have, on-shelf product by every Provincial & Territorial Board in Canada. These new agreements further cement Zenabis as one of the top recreational LP's in the country.

"Finalizing agreements with Cannabis NL and the government of Nunavut, which means making good on our promise of making our Namaste and Re-Up brands available from coast-to-coast-to-coast, is a benchmark moment for this organization. We continue to portray what a lean, nimble company that grows really, really good cannabis can achieve. The addition of the pre-roll multipack to our assortment builds on Re-Up's brand purpose of providing affordable, high-THC products to our value-oriented customers" stated Robert Maxwell, Zenabis' Vice President, Sales and Marketing..

About

Zenabis is a leading Canadian licensed cultivator of cannabis for medical and recreational use. Zenabis employs staff coast-to-coast, with three licenced Canadian facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis serves international markets directly and in partnership with its joint venture, ZenPharm operating from Birżebbuġa, Malta. Zenabis distributes cannabis products and derivatives under the Zenabis, Namaste and Re-Up brand names.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Zenabis, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: this unique, multi-pack will be available initally in Quebec and Alberta in the larger, 20-pack format in early April with national rollout of both formats expected to be in time for the 4/20 celebrations; the full impact of the launch is expected to be reflected in Zenabis's Q2 2021 results; Zenabis' multipack pre-roll offering will serve consumers seeking better value for money and larger package sizes to reduce the frequency of purchases; and, shipments under these new agreements commence in April. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in the shelf prospectus dated April 9, 2019 as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated September 18, 2020 and the annual information form dated March 30, 2020, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward-looking information with respect to available space for cannabis production is subject to the qualification that management of Zenabis may decide not to use all available space for cannabis production, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Zenabis does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

For more information, visit: https://www.zenabis.com.

SOURCE Zenabis Global Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-855-936-2247; Investor Relations: E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 1-855-936-2247

Related Links

www.zenabis.com

