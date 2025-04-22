ZEN core now available for all ZEISS scanning electron microscopes

Introducing intuitive, streamlined SEM control over imaging, analytics, and multi-modal workflows

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZEISS announces the introduction of its highly flexible and efficient software suite, ZEN core, for operating all ZEISS scanning electron microscopes (SEMs), including focused ion beam scanning electron microscopes (FIB-SEMs).

ZEN stands for ZEISS Efficient Navigation and lets microscopists obtain more meaningful information. Users across various fields – including materials research, natural resources, electronics, and life sciences – in both industry and academia can perform exactly the microscopy workflows they need in their laboratories. This innovative software streamlines image acquisition, analysis, and data management.

ZEISS ZEN core now includes basic control of SEMs and FIB-SEMs. Both non-experts and experienced professionals benefit from the integration of SEM imaging and EDS analytics, as well as enhancements in AI-based workflows. FIB-SEM users can maximize throughput reliably by using the fully automated TEM lamella preparation.

ZEN core enables end-to-end workflows by seamlessly integrating ZEISS light microscopes and SEMs, allowing users to easily operate their instruments and conduct multi-modal experiments through a single, intuitive, and streamlined graphical user interface (GUI).

More efficiency with Navigation Workspace

ZEN core presents a unique concept featuring a central Navigation Workspace, allowing for easy navigation and intuitive operation.

The Navigation Workspace is designed to guide user workflows. Users can easily access essential electron microscopy (EM) control parameters through the top navigation tools, gaining a comprehensive overview of the entire sample holder and all samples. Additionally, they can collect acquired data in an image gallery while simultaneously controlling their live image.

More flexibility with customizable workbenches

Users can create task-specific workbenches that display only the controls necessary for routine workflows, guiding operators through a defined sequence of tasks. This functionality ensures data repeatability and reliability, particularly in multi-user environments and for inexperienced users.

A software suite for connected microscopy

ZEISS ZEN core enhances laboratory productivity by providing a solution that connects data from different microscopes. This connectivity delivers more meaningful insights from correlative, multi-scale, and multi-modal experiments.

With robust database connectivity features, ZEISS ZEN core enables users to keep their data organized across instruments, laboratories, and locations, facilitating efficient data management and retrieval.

"ZEN core is an innovative software platform with a clear and intuitive operating concept and sophisticated functions for correlative microscopy, suitable for all types of imaging systems as it can process data from different microscope modalities," says Tim Schubert, imaging specialist at the Materials Research Institute at Aalen University, Germany. "This software integrates the entire ZEISS imaging portfolio into a single cohesive solution and marks a significant step forward for efficiency and flexibility in connected microscopy environments."

Streamlined and simplified SEM workflows

Whether users are conducting routine image acquisition or advanced analysis, ZEISS ZEN core maximizes technical performance while providing an intuitive and configurable interface that grants access to all parameters and functions.

The software suite is now available for the ZEISS EVO, Sigma, GeminiSEM, and Crossbeam families.

