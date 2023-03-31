TORONTO, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - We hear you, Canada! Following an astounding turn-out to its openings in Ontario and Alberta, Zellers is pleased to announce it will open its locations within Hudson's Bay in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Saskatchewan on Tuesday, April 4th, with the Rosemère, QC location to follow on April 27th.

With the launch of Zellers.ca, people across the country have already rekindled their love affair with the brand, discovering favourites across key lifestyle categories, including kitchen and bath, accent furniture and home decor, organization and storage, baby and kids toys and apparel, pets, and apparel basics for men and women. Reflecting a product assortment built on three pillars - quality, design, and value - coupled with everyday low prices.

While we are eager to open our doors to the stores, the Zellers Diners on Wheels are still refuelling. Not to fret, they will be back on the road and pulling up in all these communities over a series of days. Schedule to be announced soon!

As previously announced, the next Zellers within Hudson's Bay locations to open will be:

British Columbia

7 Oaks Shopping Centre ( Abbotsford )

) Aberdeen Mall ( Kamloops )

) Guildford Town Centre ( Surrey )

) Vancouver Downtown

Nova Scotia

Mayflower Shopping Mall ( Sydney )

) Micmac Mall ( Dartmouth )

Quebec

Carrefour de l'Estrie ( Sherbrooke )

) Galeries d' Anjou (Ville d' Anjou )

(Ville d' ) Les Galeries de la Capital ( Quebec City )

) Les Promenades Gatineau ( Gatineau )

) **Place Rosemère (Rosemère) will open April 27

Saskatchewan

Midtown Plaza ( Saskatoon )

Manitoba

St. Vital Centre ( Winnipeg )

ABOUT ZELLERS

One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand spankin' new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love - Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.

