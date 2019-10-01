ZEISS reflects on 100 years and focuses on connecting to productivity

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Quality Show will provide an opportunity for ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions to look back at 100 years of company history, thanking its customers for their trust and loyalty while focusing on the theme, Connect to Productivity, moving forward. Seamless connectivity between measuring technology labs across the globe, application-oriented quality assurance solutions for production and the importance of versatile quality assurance technologies from a single source drives ZEISS into the future. ZEISS will feature the latest software to increase communication flow and efficiency, plus new sensors and bridge-type CMM technologies at the show in Chicago, IL, October 22-24, 2019, booth #1108. Visitors will be able to experience the broad ZEISS portfolio, from surface measurement systems and microscopy to optical machines to CT systems. The ZEISS learning theater presentation, Technical Learning in the Workplace: The Impact and Benefits of Digitalization, will be held on the exhibit hall floor on Wednesday, October 23.

Process control and in-line inspection

The latest CT technology from ZEISS, the METROTOM system, allows for measuring and inspecting complete components made of plastic or light metal. Learn about CT systems that can be configured for both manual and automated loading. See the shopfloor ZEISS DuraMax HTG system with integrated robotic loading. This system has a smaller footprint and an even higher operating temperature range from +15º C to +40º C.

Optical and optical-contact systems

The new ZEISS T-SCAN 20 3D scanning system saves time and increases precision. It offers cutting-edge scanner technology and a larger measuring volume to ensure consistently efficient measuring processes. ZEISS O-INSPECT multisensor measuring machines enable you to optimally measure each characteristic – optically or by contact. 2D and 3D characteristics can now be measured on three different sizes with measuring volumes up to 800 x 600 x 300 mm.

ZEISS Bridge-type CMMs: PRISMO verity with improved articulating sensor

The new ZEISS PRISMO verity CMM has an uncertainty as low as 0.7+L/400 μm. Save additional time by drastically reducing the number of probe changes with the versatile ZEISS Articulating Stylus for the VAST gold sensor. It also frees up space otherwise needed to store other fixed position stylus systems. And the new entry-level SPECTRUM CMM will be on display at The Quality Show for the first time.

Bridging Microscopy and Metrology

ZEISS NEO pixel software enables precise metrology on a microscopic level with ease. Predefined measurement tasks can be performed automatically, with reliable user-independent results. ZEISS NEO is extremely versatile, available on all ZEISS microscopes and allows for report generation with ZEISS PiWeb. ZEISS PiWeb allows for export of data for further analysis, along with the ability to share that data with colleagues in other labs.

Flexible surface and roundness measurement systems

The NEX series of surface and roundness instruments allows both types of measurements to be completed with one system. SURFCOM NEX offers a single hybrid detector to measure surface texture and contour at the same time. RONDCOM NEX offers best-in-class spindle accuracy and allows optional surface roughness measurements in the horizontal, vertical and radial axes.

Data management

ZEISS PiWeb software combines measurement data from multiple systems into graphical part stories, SPC charts, quality documents and dashboards. It allows engineering, production and quality managers easy, remote access to all reports at any time.

For more information visit www.zeiss.com/metrology or call 1-800-327-9735.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling more than 5.8 billion euros in its four segments Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (status: 30 September 2018).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future far beyond the optics and optoelectronics industries. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership.

With approximately 30,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 60 of its own sales and service companies, more than 30 production sites and around 25 development sites. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

For further information: ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions, Janelle Dahl, Phone: (763) 744-2409, Email: janelle.dahl@zeiss.com, www.zeiss.com/newsroom, http://www.zeiss.com

