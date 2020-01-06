Zeidler's Toronto office moves after 60 years downtown

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Our Toronto office has officially moved to the Tower Automotive Building at 158 Sterling Road after over 60 years in downtown Toronto.

Moving directly above the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto, we're joining an established community of artists with the MOCA being a major anchor for the neighbourhood.

Senior Partner Vaidila Banelis says, "Our move to Sterling Road represents an exciting new chapter for our firm. Our Queen Street office wasn't a fit for us anymore. We were spread across three floors in a design that catered to a time when we were drafting by hand. We don't work like that anymore."

Our new office is designed as an open concept space, centered on a communal kitchen and library area. "We have a collaborative work culture, so it was important for us to design a number of diverse spaces where we could connect and co-create."

Having been based in our 315 Queen Street West office for over 35 years, we have had the opportunity to design a number of exciting projects right at our doorstep. Partner David Collins says, "The Junction Triangle neighbourbood is evolving, and we're looking forward to being part of its growth."

Our new mailing address is:

158 Sterling Road

6th Floor

Toronto, Ontario

M6R 2B2

Zeidler is a leading Canadian architectural practice. We are passionate, curious designers and we pursue excellence in everything we do. Our rich award-winning portfolio across Canada spans industry sectors, allowing us to offer a unique perspective that brings innovation and adaptability to each project we deliver. With offices in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria, Berlin, and Beijing, our team collaborates on inspiring buildings that foster social engagement, facilitate excellence, and deliver enduring value.

