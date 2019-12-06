Zebu Closes $4-Million USD in Seed Funding to Work With Small and Mid-Sized Businesses on Security and Communication

Waterloo-based Zebu launched its secure business management platform in Canada this October and has already amassed around 5,000 users

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Zebu is excited to announce that after closing its most recent funding round, it has now secured a total $4-million USD to date. The Waterloo-based tech startup has launched a secure business management platform that uses powerful encryption technology to allow businesses to securely store their files, invoices, schedules and much more. This funding will be used to expand Zebu's global reach and facilitate secure business collaboration.

"With small and mid-sized businesses increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks, we want to ensure they have access to software that allows them to work successfully without worrying about threats," said Zebu CEO Jesse Thé. "This funding will enable Zebu to help owners and managers better manage their daily tasks through an easy-to-use platform and ensure their confidential information is protected."

Zebu puts the power of military-grade technology inside your business collaboration. Only the sender and recipient have access to encryption keys that are used to unlock communications and other important files. This no-knowledge encryption is one of Zebu's many unique offerings and guarantees that Zebu staff will never be able to read, scan or share users' messages on its user-friendly smart platform.

Since its pre-launch, the company has been adopted by a number of industries in need of secure management tools with clients in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, Qatar and Kuwait.

Free trials are available for new clients. Paid plans start at a monthly rate of $6.67 USD per user.

FAST FACTS

58% of cyber attack victims are small businesses, according to a 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, with over half of those attacks generated from internal threats.

Approximately 60% of small and mid-sized businesses forced to suspend operations after an attack never re-opened.

A number of large, multi-national corporations have also been exposed to cyber security breaches, including Uber, Yahoo, JP Morgan Chase, Equifax, eBay, Marriott International, Sony Playstation, Adobe and Home Depot

Security breaches are also becoming more frequent in the public sector, with health care organizations across the world falling victim to online hacking

ABOUT ZEBU

Zebu is creating a future where companies can communicate, send files and store important information, knowing their data will be secured and protected from internal and external cyber threats. Zebu was founded by Waterloo-based software developers with the goal of creating an easy-to-use platform to protect a company's most valuable information. The company uses the same technology as the United States government to protect classified information.

