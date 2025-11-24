WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- zeb, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation and an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Databricks Select Partner, and ServiceNow Premier Tier Partner, today announced it has signed a multi-year Generative AI Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This expanded alliance strengthens zeb's long-standing relationship with AWS and accelerates zeb's mission to help organizations adopt Generative AI, agentic AI applications, and modern AI foundations across industries including ISVs, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Supply Chain.

zeb Signs Generative AI Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS

"Signing this strategic collaboration agreement represents a defining moment for zeb as well as continued expansion of mutual investment in our partnership with AWS and in our joint customers." said Mal Vivek, founder and CEO at zeb. " In the age of AI, our customers rely on us more than ever to help connect the dots between their vision and technology their customers can trust. We are proud to double down on our Premier Tier partnership with AWS and continue to produce intentional AI solutions that deliver value and results."

Through this agreement, zeb and AWS will co-invest in building and scaling production-grade AI systems, including AI copilots, intelligent document processing, AI-driven insights and analytics, contact center virtual AI agents, and domain-specific autonomous AI applications deployed on Amazon Bedrock.

This SCA builds on zeb's achievement of the AWS Generative AI Services Competency, reinforcing the company's leadership in delivering secure, high-impact AI solutions using the full breadth of AWS innovation, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Nova, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon QuickSight, and Amazon Connect.

Through this collaboration, zeb will create industry-focused accelerators, modernize enterprise data foundations, and deploy next-generation AI capabilities designed to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Accelerating Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI

Through this agreement, zeb and AWS will focus on four strategic priorities.

Enterprise Generative AI Adoption at Scale

Delivering secure, responsible, and customizable AI platforms that power copilots, autonomous decision engines, multimodal knowledge systems, intelligent document processing (IDP), and conversational AI built on Amazon Bedrock and AgentCore.

Delivering secure, responsible, and customizable AI platforms that power copilots, autonomous decision engines, multimodal knowledge systems, intelligent document processing (IDP), and conversational AI built on Amazon Bedrock and AgentCore. AI-Ready Foundations and Modern Data Architecture

Establishing governed, performant, cloud-native AI foundations, including vector-enabled architectures, secure model pipelines, and real-time context frameworks that support advanced analytics, predictive intelligence, and domain-specific model orchestration.

Establishing governed, performant, cloud-native AI foundations, including vector-enabled architectures, secure model pipelines, and real-time context frameworks that support advanced analytics, predictive intelligence, and domain-specific model orchestration. Cloud-Native Modernization to Enable AI Everywhere

Expanding zeb's modernization and engineering practices to help organizations transition to AWS-native architectures capable of hosting advanced AI workloads, domain agents, and next-generation user experiences.

Expanding zeb's modernization and engineering practices to help organizations transition to AWS-native architectures capable of hosting advanced AI workloads, domain agents, and next-generation user experiences. North America Expansion and Co-Innovation

Strengthening zeb's U.S. and Canadian operations across AI engineering, AI operations, contact center modernization, and customer success, enabling rapid deployment of production AI solutions across startup, mid-market, and enterprise customers.

"Through this collaboration, we're expanding how we help customers accelerate their Generative AI journey with proven, production-grade solutions," said Eric Lurie, VP of Sales at zeb. "Together with AWS, we are helping organizations modernize their data foundations, accelerate decision-making, and adopt AI with confidence and clear return on investment."

Driving Real-World Impact Across Industries

With extensive experience across ISVs, Financial Services, Healthcare, Supply Chain, Energy, and the Public Sector, zeb delivers AI solutions tailored to each industry's regulatory, operational, and customer experience needs.

"This agreement significantly strengthens our ability to deliver production-grade Generative AI and Agentic AI systems for our customers," said Tim Patterson, VP of Solutions Architecture at zeb. "Organizations are no longer experimenting with AI. They're expecting real, measurable outcomes. Together with AWS, we're deploying secure, high-performance AI platforms that power intelligent document processing, AI copilots, agentic workflows, and next-generation virtual contact center agents across multiple industries.

Through the SCA, zeb and AWS will co-develop industry-specific accelerators and production solutions, including:

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) for healthcare, financial services, and supply chain workflows

AI-driven insights and analytics that enhance risk modeling, forecasting, and operational intelligence

Contact center virtual AI agents powered by Amazon Nova Sonic and Amazon Connect

AI copilots that streamline knowledge work and augment human decision-making

Autonomous and agentic AI applications for regulated industries requiring traceability, controls, and auditable reasoning

Modern AI foundations that unify data, vector search, and model orchestration for ISVs and large enterprises

zeb has already delivered production-ready Generative AI solutions on AWS, including a real-time Virtual AI Voice Agent for Amazon Connect that leverages Amazon Nova Sonic to provide human-like conversations and automated support at scale.

This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment between zeb and AWS to accelerate responsible AI adoption across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers. By combining AWS innovation with zeb's AI engineering depth, organizations gain rapid access to secure, scalable, production-grade AI capabilities.

About zeb

zeb is a global digital transformation strategy company and an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Databricks Select Partner, and ServiceNow Premier Tier Partner. The company helps enterprises modernize their technology landscape through data, cloud, AI, and application transformation. With more than 15 years of experience and a global team of over 1,500 technologists, zeb delivers a holistic, product-centric approach powered by a proprietary AI-augmented implementation methodology.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, zeb serves clients worldwide across multiple industries. The company provides strategic consulting, cloud engineering, data modernization, Generative AI solutions, and full-scale digital transformation services.

For more information, visit www.zeb.co.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830606/zeb_Agreement_AWS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464295/zeb_Logo.jpg

SOURCE zeb

Media Contact: Dhanasekar Gangatharan, [email protected]