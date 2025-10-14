Recognition highlights zeb's enterprise-wide expertise and proven ability to deliver large-scale workflow transformation

BEAR, Del., Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- zeb, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation company, an AWS Premier Tier Partner, and a Databricks Select Partner, officially announces it has earned Premier Partner Status. This designation reflects zeb's enterprise-scale capabilities and strong track record in helping organizations modernize operations, accelerate transformation, and deliver measurable business value with ServiceNow.

zeb Achieves ServiceNow Premier Partner Status

Receiving the ServiceNow Premier Partner Status distinguishes zeb as a trusted ServiceNow partner, showcasing company's delivery expertise and proven ability to implement impactful, large-scale workflow automation solutions. zeb's capabilities include CRMSuite – Sales and Order Management (SOM), Customer Service Management (CSM), Field Service Management (FSM) IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), HR Service Delivery (HRSD), Security Operations (SecOps), Integrated Risk Management (IRM), Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), and App Engine for custom application development.

A key differentiator for zeb lies in its suite of industry-first and AI-driven accelerators that redefine how enterprises adopt and scale ServiceNow. From the world's first Salesforce-to-ServiceNow Migration Framework and the AI Assessment Framework to Lightning Implementation and EC Portal Packages, zeb brings together innovation and execution speed to enable seamless onboarding, faster value realization, and measurable ROI from transformation initiatives.

"Achieving ServiceNow Premier Partner status is a testament to zeb's ability to deliver enterprise-wide transformation with measurable outcomes," said Mal Vivek, CEO of zeb. "This recognition strengthens our role as a strategic partner for organizations that want to reimagine operations, harness AI-driven automation, and create exceptional digital experiences at scale on the ServiceNow platform."

The Premier Partner designation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate advanced expertise, delivery maturity, and customer success across ServiceNow's portfolio. With this recognition, zeb is positioned among ServiceNow's trusted partners capable of driving enterprise-wide adoption and delivering results at scale.

This distinction reinforces zeb's commitment to helping enterprises reduce complexity, drive efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation by leveraging ServiceNow's powerful platform.

For more information about zeb and its digital transformation services, visit www.zeb.co.

About zeb

zeb is a leading digital transformation strategy company, an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Databricks Select Partner and ServiceNow Premier Tier Partner that offers clients a holistic, product-centric approach to digital transformation by combining strategic planning with a proprietary AI-powered implementation methodology. With over 15 years of experience and a team of more than 1,500 technologists, we are committed to harnessing bleeding-edge technologies to provide our clients maximum ROI from their technology platforms.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with presences in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, we serve clients across the globe in various industries and possess the domain knowledge and expertise required to address the unique challenges of businesses. At zeb, we are passionate about driving innovation through an in-depth understanding of our clients, their businesses, and their challenges. We are dedicated to being an end-to-end partner in our clients' digital transformation journeys.

For more information, visit: http://www.zeb.co

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792306/zeb_ServiceNow_Status.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464295/zeb_Logo.jpg

SOURCE zeb

Media Contact: Dhanasekar Gangatharan, Marketing Practice Head, [email protected]