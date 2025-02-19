ZB IMPORTING ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL AND ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED EGG, WHEAT AND MILK IN CERTAIN ULKER BRAND PRODUCTS

ZB Importing LLC

Feb 19, 2025, 18:00 ET

CICERO, Ill., Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZB Importing LLC is voluntarily recalling certain lots of six varieties of Ulker Brand snack rolls, biscuits, and wafers due to undeclared wheat, egg and/or milk in the Ingredient List and/or Contains Statement on the product labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, egg, or milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Products were distributed through retail stores in Ontario, Canada and the following US states AL, AR, CA, CT, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NE, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI and WV.

This mislabeling was discovered following receipt of a single consumer complaint involving an allergic reaction. The issue originated from a supplier who inadvertently failed to fully disclose all allergens while translating the ingredient list. We are actively working with the supplier to implement stricter labeling controls, including an additional verification process for multilingual labels.

Consumers who have purchased any of the below Ulker Brand products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at [email protected].

Name of product:

Undeclared Allergen(s)

Unit size(s) 

Container

description(s) 

Retail unit

UPC code(s)

Lot and expiration

Ulker Kekstra

Mini w/strawberry 

Undeclared allergen (Milk). Ingredient

List identifies "whey powder" but not "milk." 

5.3 oz

Foil Pack

8690766082307

L07 04/2025 and L11 EXP 11/2025

Ulker Rulokat

Hazelnut Wafers 

Undeclared allergen (Egg) in the Ingredient

List and the Contains Statement. 

6oz

Plastic cylinder

8690766086473

L03 EXP 03/2025, L05 EXP 05/2025,

L09 EXP 09/2025 and L11 EXP 11/2025

Ulker Dankek

Roll Cake

W Strawberry 

Undeclared allergen (Milk) in the Contains

Statement. 

8.3oz

Foil Pack

8690504066828

L09 EXP 04/2025, L11 EXP 05/2025 and

L07 EXP 07/2025

Ulker Biskrem

W Cocoa Biscuit 

Undeclared allergens (Wheat and Egg) in

the Ingredient List and Contains Statement. 

10.6oz

Foil Pack

8690504114628

L07 EXP 06/2025 and L09 EXP 9/2025

Ulker Dankek

Roll Cake with C

hocolate

Undeclared allergen (Egg) in the Contains

Statement.

3oz

Foil Pack

8690504067979

L06 EXP 03/2025, L07 EXP 03/2025 and

L11 EXP 07/2025

Ulker Dankek

Roll Cake W

Banana

Undeclared   allergen (Wheat) in the Contains

Statement.

8.3oz

Foil Pack

8690504067986

L07 EXP 03/2025, L08 EXP 04/2025, L11

07/2025



SOURCE ZB Importing LLC

