ZB IMPORTING ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL AND ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED EGG, WHEAT AND MILK IN CERTAIN ULKER BRAND PRODUCTS

Products were distributed through retail stores in Ontario, Canada and the following US states AL, AR, CA, CT, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NE, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI and WV.

This mislabeling was discovered following receipt of a single consumer complaint involving an allergic reaction. The issue originated from a supplier who inadvertently failed to fully disclose all allergens while translating the ingredient list. We are actively working with the supplier to implement stricter labeling controls, including an additional verification process for multilingual labels.

Consumers who have purchased any of the below Ulker Brand products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at [email protected].





Name of product: Undeclared Allergen(s) Unit size(s) Container description(s) Retail unit UPC code(s) Lot and expiration Ulker Kekstra Mini w/strawberry Undeclared allergen (Milk). Ingredient List identifies "whey powder" but not "milk." 5.3 oz Foil Pack 8690766082307 L07 04/2025 and L11 EXP 11/2025 Ulker Rulokat Hazelnut Wafers Undeclared allergen (Egg) in the Ingredient List and the Contains Statement. 6oz Plastic cylinder 8690766086473 L03 EXP 03/2025, L05 EXP 05/2025, L09 EXP 09/2025 and L11 EXP 11/2025 Ulker Dankek Roll Cake W Strawberry Undeclared allergen (Milk) in the Contains Statement. 8.3oz Foil Pack 8690504066828 L09 EXP 04/2025, L11 EXP 05/2025 and L07 EXP 07/2025 Ulker Biskrem W Cocoa Biscuit Undeclared allergens (Wheat and Egg) in the Ingredient List and Contains Statement. 10.6oz Foil Pack 8690504114628 L07 EXP 06/2025 and L09 EXP 9/2025 Ulker Dankek Roll Cake with C hocolate Undeclared allergen (Egg) in the Contains Statement. 3oz Foil Pack 8690504067979 L06 EXP 03/2025, L07 EXP 03/2025 and L11 EXP 07/2025 Ulker Dankek Roll Cake W Banana Undeclared allergen (Wheat) in the Contains Statement. 8.3oz Foil Pack 8690504067986 L07 EXP 03/2025, L08 EXP 04/2025, L11 07/2025







SOURCE ZB Importing LLC

× Modal title