ZB IMPORTING ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL AND ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED EGG, WHEAT AND MILK IN CERTAIN ULKER BRAND PRODUCTS

CICERO, Ill., Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZB Importing LLC is voluntarily recalling certain lots of six varieties of Ulker Brand snack rolls, biscuits, and wafers due to undeclared wheat, egg and/or milk in the Ingredient List and/or Contains Statement on the product labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat, egg, or milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Products were distributed through retail stores in Ontario, Canada and the following US states AL, AR, CA, CT, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NE, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI and WV.
This mislabeling was discovered following receipt of a single consumer complaint involving an allergic reaction. The issue originated from a supplier who inadvertently failed to fully disclose all allergens while translating the ingredient list. We are actively working with the supplier to implement stricter labeling controls, including an additional verification process for multilingual labels.
Consumers who have purchased any of the below Ulker Brand products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at [email protected].
