Shawanaga First Nation Marks Grand Opening of New Water Treatment Plant

SHAWANAGA, FIRST NATION, ROBINSON HURON TREATY TERRITORY, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Shawanaga First Nation celebrated the completion of their new water treatment plant, an important milestone in the community's efforts to strengthen access to safe, clean drinking water.

Shawanaga First Nation is enhancing their drinking water infrastructure with a new centralized water system that will serve 101 homes and 10 community buildings. Drawing water from groundwater wells, the new water treatment plant uses multiple treatment processes to help provide safe drinking water, including iron and manganese removal, ultraviolet disinfection, and chlorination. This project also included an expansion of the community's water distribution system.

This community-led project was supported by a combined investment of approximately $31 million, including over $26 million from Indigenous Services Canada and approximately $5 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Green Infrastructure Stream, delivered by Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and the Government of Ontario.

Today's gathering recognizes the leadership, vision and commitment of Shawanaga First Nation in realizing a project that will support the community for generations to come.

Quotes

"Shawanaga First Nation residents are happy that this 20-year project has finally come to fruition. The community now has access to clean water for the foreseeable future. Miigwech Nibi."

Chief Adam Pawis

Shawanaga First Nation

"Projects like the Shawanaga Water Treatment Plant are about supporting healthy communities and creating meaningful opportunities for future generations. This important milestone would not have been possible without the hard work of community leadership and the strength of our partnership."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"By strengthening its drinking water systems and expanding access to essential services, Shawanaga First Nation is creating the foundation for a healthier, more resilient future. This investment will ensure community members have reliable access to clean and safe drinking water for generations to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

Shawanaga First Nation is an Anishinaabe community on the eastern shore of Georgian Bay in Ontario, home to approximately 179 people living on reserve.

A boil water advisory for the Shawanaga Public Water System was issued in July 2024 and became long-term in July 2025. Once the expansion of the distribution system is complete, Chief and Council can decide to lift the drinking water advisory.

Funding contribution of $5 million from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program includes: $3,750,000 from Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Canada $916,500 from the Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure; and $333,500 from Indigenous Services Canada



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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]