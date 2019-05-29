Zadarma Offers Toll-free Numbers in the USA and Canada

Having a toll-free number allows companies to drastically enhance their reputation and customer relationship. Using a toll-free number clients are able to call the company for free, the cost of the call is covered by the business. By lifting connection and monthly fees Zadarma brings companies one step closer to the excellent customer care.

Aside from increasing customer satisfaction, a virtual toll-free number can help a business to:

Uphold credibility; an average potential customer is used to seeing those numbers associated with well-established large companies, and this is a reputation that a toll-free number will help achieve

Increase reach; toll-free numbers are not dependent on a location and are free for clients from any state or part of the country

Broaden availability; a virtual toll-free number only requires stable Internet connection or call forwarding, and a company representative can accept calls from anywhere in the world

Accessing all these benefits free of charge can give companies and solo entrepreneurs an access to a considerable competitive advantage. Connecting a toll-free number from Zadarma does not take longer than a few minutes.

About Zadarma: Zadarma is an international cloud telecommunications company that was established over 12 years ago. It provides companies and individuals with virtual phone numbers from 90 countries around the world, free website widgets and free Cloud PBX. It is trusted by over 1,250,000 clients from all over the world.

