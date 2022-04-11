ZACPAC TO REACH 3,000 PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

Each 30-litre ZACPAC will contain a waterproof sleeping bag, a non-perishable food item donated by Nature's Path (headquartered in Richmond, BC), and a full-size tube of alcohol-free hand sanitizer donated by Back to Earth (headquartered in Coldstream, BC).

"The pandemic only made the homelessness crisis in my city worse," said Zac. "The need is there and I'm so grateful to everyone who supports the ZACPAC project with either a financial donation or an in-kind product. Without the support and generosity of these businesses and individuals, I wouldn't be able to provide this gesture of comfort to the most vulnerable people in my community." The total fundraising goal for this year is $100,000.

The ZACPACs will be assembled Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 at the new Paradox Hotel (Shaughnessy Ballroom, 3rd Floor) at 1161 West Georgia Street. On those days, representatives from approximately 40 community outreach organizations will pick up their ZACPACs and distribute them to those in need.

"I'm so grateful to the Paradox Hotel for generously donating its ballroom," said Zac. "We have 45 pallets of goods being delivered and would welcome some extra hands to help to assemble the ZACPACs."

ZACPAC assembly and distribution details:

Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday April 13

09h00 – 17h00 PDT

Paradox Hotel

Shaughnessy Ballroom, 3rd Floor

1161 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 0C6

About Zac Weinberg and the ZACPAC Project

Zac Weinberg, originally from Winnipeg, moved with his family to Vancouver in the summer of 2016. As he became more familiar with Vancouver, he noticed the large number of people living on the street in the Downtown Eastside. Zac also learned more about the range of challenges facing those experiencing homelessness and he felt compelled to take action and find some way to help.

Zac worked closely with Coast Mental Health outreach staff to identify a list of items that people might need while waiting for low-cost housing. In November 2019, when he was a grade 6 student at Collingwood School, he spoke in front of 19,000 people at Rogers Arena about his project to supply essential items to people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver.

Zac successfully launched ZACPAC in March 2020, after fundraising and contacting various companies and organizations for donations of both goods and services. He raised over $135,000 of cash and donations in kind. That year, over 2,200 dry bags were distributed, each containing a toque, scarf, socks, gloves, emergency blanket, rain poncho, collapsible umbrella, 500 ml reusable water bottle, granola bar, 6x8 tarp, bus ticket and some toiletries.

This year, the ZACPACs will reach 3,000 people and the waterproof sleeping bags, an item Zac is especially excited about, will provide the chance for people to get decent rest, which is so essential. "My goal is always two-fold," said Zac. "I want to provide comfort to those in need while raising awareness that much more must be done to provide support services in areas like mental health and addiction and create affordable housing options in Metro Vancouver".

Learn more about the ZACPAC Project on Facebook or Instagram @zacpacproject. Tax- deductible donations may be made at www.zacgivesback.com.

