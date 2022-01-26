ZACAPA RESOURCES IDENTIFIES NEW PORPHYRY MINERALIZATION WITH FIRST DRILL HOLE AT RED TOP IN ARIZONA

Porphyry style alteration and veining throughout RT-21-001 confirms the presence of a new copper and molybdenum bearing porphyry system in Arizona's Superior Mining District only 8 k ilo m etres northwest of Rio Tinto/BHP's Resolution mine development project (1.8 Bt @ 1.5% Cu) 2,4 .



First diamond drill hole completed at the Red Top porphyry copper project to a depth of 1,042 metres, including visible copper minerals throughout most of the hole. Second hole underway 500 metres to the east-southeast.

"The alteration and mineralization observed in RT-21-001 is consistent with the alteration footprint of a porphyry copper intrusive center and suggests that we have drilled the periphery of a new porphyry copper system only 8 kilometers from Rio Tinto/BHP's Resolution Copper-Molybdenum Deposit," comments CEO & Director Adam Melnik. "The presence of chalcopyrite and bornite in the distal porphyry copper environment indicates that the core of the system has potential for high-grade copper sulphide mineralization."

RT-21-001 encountered copper sulfide mineralization and previously unknown porphyritic intrusions that are not present at surface. The original planned depth for the hole was 800 metres, but it was continued to 1,042 metres, based on recurring copper mineralization in the drill core. The drill hole demonstrates that much of the hydrothermal system is hosted in favourable rock units (porphyry intrusions) and that the observed alteration (dominantly sericite and chlorite with variable pyrite), and vein styles (sericite ± chlorite ± quartz) are consistent with the periphery of a typical porphyry copper deposit footprint (see description below).

RT-21-001 Drill Hole Summary

Drill hole RT-21-001 collared in Precambrian Pinal Schist and transitioned into felsic porphyry at 275 metres. From 275 metres to 1,042 metres the hole intersected multiple phases of quartz-eye biotite granite porphyry containing primary sphene and magnetite1. Additionally, the final 112 meters contain veined dioritic xenoliths and clasts within intrusion related breccias.

Alteration is dominantly sericite (muscovite-illite) of varying intensity, with chlorite occurring locally in vein selvages and as rims on biotite phenocrysts1. Quartz-sulfide-sericite veining containing varying amounts of pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, bornite, molybdenite, tetrahedrite, and associated hydrothermal breccias, are observed throughout RT-21-0011. The average vein volume over the full 1042 metres drilled is visually estimated at 2.5%.

Pyrite occurs throughout the drill hole, with iron-oxide pseudomorphs in the upper 20 meters where the rock is weathered1. Chalcopyrite was first observed at 52 meters and occurs to the end of the drill hole (941 metre interval) but decreases in abundance below about 993 metres. Bornite is first observed at 633 metres and continues to the end of the hole (409 metre interval) but decreases in abundance below 978 metres.

Drill hole RT-22-002 has commenced, collared 500 metres east-southeast of RT-21-001, to expand the technical team's understanding of alteration and mineral zonation within the newly identified hydrothermal system and assist in vectoring toward the associated porphyry center. Drill hole collar, orientation, and depth information for the first two drill holes is shown in Table 1.

DRILL HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION (m) AZIMUTH (°) INCLINATION (°) PLANNED DEPTH (m) FINAL DEPTH (m) RT-21-001 489107 3692695 1063 60 -60 800 1,042 RT-22-002 489588 3692518 1098 60 -75 800 In progress

Table 1. Red Top drill hole collar information.

About the Red Top Porphyry Copper Project

The Red Top porphyry copper project is located in the Superior Mining District, 8 kilometres northwest of the Rio Tinto and BHP's Resolution mine development project and approximately 11 kilometres from the Carlota and Pinto Valley mining operations. Red Top is comprised of 192 unpatented mining claims covering 3,583 acres. The Red Top project area exhibits widespread porphyry style alteration with locally intense alteration spanning approximately 3.5 kilometres by 1.5 kilometres near Red Top hill. These intensely altered areas of quartz-sericite, as well as zones of pyrophyllite and illite are analogous to assemblages associated with mineralization at the upper levels of the Resolution deposit2,3. This alteration and mineralization at Red Top are interpreted as the expression of the upper levels of a now moderately tilted porphyry system that has only seen limited historical exploration and no previous drilling within the target area. Red Top will continue to be drill tested in 2022.



About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a copper and gold focused mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top, Pearl, and Dewdrop Moon and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, MSc., P. Geo., is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

References

1 Alteration and sulphide mineralogy has been determined visually from drill core and confirmed where possible using Portable XRF ("pXRF") and short-wave infrared (SWIR) analytical devices. Petrographic samples have been collected and will be used expand upon visual observations. 2 References to other mines and deposits made in this news release provide context for the Red Top Project, which occurs in a similar geologic setting, but this is not necessarily indicative that Red Top hosts similar grades and tonnages of mineralization. 3 Manske, S.L., and Paul, A.H., 2002, Geology of a major new porphyry copper center in the Superior (Pioneer) district, Arizona: Economic Geology, v. 97, no. 2, p. 197-220. 4 Rio Tinto, 2018, Annual Report: www.riotinto.com/documents/RT_2018_annual_report.pdf.https://www.resolutioncopper.com/about-us.html

For more information, please visit www.zacaparesources.com.

For further information: Additional Information: Adam Melnik, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 227 5987, [email protected]