YYZ Pharmatech Inc. announces residency at JLABS, Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - YYZ Pharmatech Inc. (YYZ), a pioneer in plasma proteomics, announced today it has been accepted as a resident company of Johnson & Johnson's global incubator network, JLABS in Toronto.

"We are beyond thrilled to join this prestigious community of innovators," said Mike Badeau, President & COO of YYZ.

JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. As a leader in innovation, JLABS helps entrepreneurs in pharmaceutical, medical device and health tech bring healthcare solutions to patients and consumers.

For over 20 years, YYZ and John G. Marshall Ph.D., a professor at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), have specialized and innovated in the field of plasma proteomics. Plasma is derived from blood and contains thousands of proteins and peptides, which can become important new biomarkers and medicines for a wide range of diseases.

While plasma is data-rich, it is also notoriously complex to work with, resulting in much of the plasma proteome remaining out of reach. YYZ has built a breakthrough technology platform to discover, validate and measure even the most elusive low-abundance proteins and peptides from plasma.

"Our mission is to profoundly progress new medicines for patients by revealing and understanding important new biology from plasma at the lowest possible levels" said Badeau.

YYZ is a spinout from The Marshall Team in the Faculty of Science at TMU, an emergent contributor to the Toronto life science ecosystem.

"YYZ is a committed and thoughtful partner in supporting and championing the impactful research from the Marshall group. Their results will have international impact and it is not hyperbolic to say that once applied, these discoveries will save lives," said David Cramb Ph.D., Dean, Faculty of Science, TMU.

To address the most pressing needs, YYZ is currently forming collaborations and initiating internal programs around novel markers and therapeutic molecules.

About YYZ Pharmatech Inc.

YYZ Pharmatech Inc. (YYZ) is a deep tech company endeavoring to profoundly progress new medicine for patients by revealing the plasma proteome. YYZ has pioneered powerful technologies to discover, validate, characterize and assay even the most elusive low-abundance proteins and peptides from plasma. Our science is supported by 20+ years of research & peer-reviewed publications. For more information, please visit yyzpharmatech.com.

About Toronto Metropolitan University

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, the university is home to more than 48,000 students, including 2,900 Master's and PhD students, 4,000 faculty and staff, and over 225,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit torontomu.ca.

SOURCE YYZ Pharmatech Inc

[email protected]