YW CALGARY INVITES CALGARIANS TO HELP BUILD A SAFE SPACE FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN FLEEING DOMESTIC ABUSE

Sheriff King Home Redevelopment Campaign Cabinet to lead community fundraising effort.

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - YW invites Calgarians to support the YW Sheriff King Home, its crisis shelter, through an innovative community-based campaign. The DONATE THIS MUCH SPACE initiative encourages citizens from all walks of life to contribute funds that will directly support the redevelopment of YW Sheriff King Home as well as long-term recovery and healing for its clients. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help YW create safe spaces where women and their families can heal, grow, and thrive.

Donate This Much Space (CNW Group/YWCA of Calgary)

Calgarians are encouraged to watch for a series of online and physical ads starting today, June 2 with a call to learn more, including how to donate by using a QR code. By doing their part, donors can make a tangible difference in securing a safe space for the healing, recovery and resiliency for women, their children and even their pets. These community-raised funds will be allocated to completing this trauma informed space and supporting programs including counselling, children's programing, and life skills support to help women and families heal and move forward.

"YW Sheriff King Home has served as a critical turning point for many women and children in our community for the past 40 years," says Sue Tomney, CEO of YW. "With Calgarians' support, we can ensure that the new YW Sheriff King Home can continue to support those most vulnerable with modernized trauma-informed and inclusive space. We are thrilled to invite the community to join us and our campaign team in the final push towards our goal."

The DONATE THIS MUCH SPACE campaign is part of a broader effort which has included engagement with and support from all levels of government, helping YW surpass 88% of its $50 million fundraising goal. Yet more work needs to be done. That's why YW Calgary is thrilled that seven influential and passionate Calgarians have agreed to work together with YW to lead the final $6.2 million fundraising push.

The Campaign Cabinet members are experts in their respective fields, each bringing a unique set of skills and experience to the project and YW's mission and vision. Included in this dedicated and passionate group of community builders are the following individuals who have committed to the resiliency of Calgary's women and families:

Honourary Chair, Joanne Cuthbertson C.M . LL.D.

Heather Edwards

Jackie Mattock-Howard

Manjit Minhas

Chima Nkemdirim K.C .

Jana Taylor

Stella Thompson MA, ICD.D

With their caring and deep personal commitment to YW and the broader community, the Campaign Cabinet members are poised to inspire donors to be part of this incredibly important and yet-to-be completed campaign.

"We have assembled a formidable team of volunteer community leaders to literally bring this campaign home," said Joanne Cuthbertson, Campaign Chair. "Collectively we see YW as an advocate for what vulnerable women and their children need, as a thoughtful leader in this sector, and as a convenor of other organizations, and levels of government into this effort."

For more information on the YW Sheriff King Home Redevelopment visit ywcalgary.ca/sheriffking. For more details on DONATE THIS MUCH SPACE campaign you can visit donatethismuchspace.ca .

About YW Calgary :

YW Calgary continues to focus on enhancing women's safety and well-being while advocating for equity, prosperity, and inclusion for all within our community and beyond. Together with our donors, government, and other social agencies, we provide crisis and transitional shelter, affordable housing, counselling, parenting supports, childcare, language, and economic prosperity programs that help women and their families to thrive in a safe and equitable community.

ywcalgary.ca

SOURCE YWCA of Calgary

For further information: Carla Link, Director, Communication & Community Relations, YW Calgary, Phone: 587.228.8663 | Email: [email protected]