YuppTV Initiates Lawsuit Against Major International Piracy Network 'Boss IPTV'

Leading OTT platform's anti-piracy efforts result in multiple arrests and court cases against $84 million illegal streaming operation

ATLANTA, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- YuppTV, one of the world's leading internet-based TV platform for Indian content, has announced the filing of a lawsuit as part of its continued fight against one of the largest illegal IPTV networks worldwide. The company's comprehensive anti-piracy initiative has resulted in arrests, filing court cases on the piracy network.

YuppTV has filed a comprehensive complaint in the United States District Court targeting the extensive piracy network operating under multiple brand names including Boss IPTV, Tashan IPTV.Net, Vois.Biz., Punjabi IPTV, Indian IPTV, Brampton IPTV, Boss Entertainment.Xyz, and Guru IPTV. The illegal operations have caused substantial damage to the entertainment industry, with broadcasters losing an estimated $200-300 million annually.

YuppTV's complaint to the Faridabad Cyber Crime Police led to a successful raid in March 2021, resulting in the arrest of six employees involved in illegal streaming operations. The illegal operation involved streaming thousands of premium channels without authorization, including content from major Indian broadcasters and international platforms.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO from YuppTV, commented, "The identification and prosecution of networks like Boss IPTV will be a huge positive step for the industry in the fight against piracy. As a company that serves millions of viewers globally and has invested decades in building legitimate partnerships with content creators, we at YuppTV refuse to stand by while pirates profit from stolen intellectual property. These recent arrests and our fight against piracy send a clear message that we will pursue every available legal remedy to protect our industry, our partners, and the millions of consumers who choose to support legitimate platforms."

According to the Goldstein Law Group representing YuppTV, any subscriber using illegal IPTV pirate services such as Boss IPTV, Guru IPTV, Tashan IPTV, Brampton IPTV, Vois IPTV, Indian IPTV, Punjabi IPTV, Edmonton IPTV, Boss Entertainment IPTV, or UltrastreamTV, their phone number may be linked to illegal piracy and/or copyright infringement which is a crime under the U.S. federal law. Penalties for serious copyright infringement may include felony charges which may render non-citizens deportable under the U.S. federal law.

YuppTV warns customers that illegal IPTV services pose serious security risks beyond legal consequences, as pirates can access personal information including credit card details, which are then sold on the dark web. As the largest internet-based TV platform for South Asian content, YuppTV strongly urges all consumers currently using illegal streaming services to immediately discontinue their use and transition to legitimate platforms.

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ movies and 100+ TV shows in 14 languages. Making the best use of technology, YuppTV enables consumers to experience the convenience of virtual home entertainment anytime, anywhere, through multiple screens.

Log on to www.yupptv.com for more information.

SOURCE YuppTV

Contacts: Manjusha Kundula - [email protected]