Yumy Bear Goods Inc. Announces New Sales Director, Former Nestle Canada and Huer Foods Sales Director Jean-Paul Eleizegui, to Lead Canadian Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear Candy" or the "Company") an affordable low sugar plant-based confectionery company, is pleased to announce Jean-Paul Eleizegui, former NESTLE CANADA Inc. Key Accounts Manager and HUER FOODS Director of Sales joins Yumy Bear Goods Inc. for its Canadian expansion.

As Director of Sales, Mr. Eleizegui will work closely with Yumy Bear's leadership team in the development of Category, Channel and Customer specific strategies to deliver mutually profitable growth for Yumy Bear and its retail partners.

Mr. Eleizegui has over 20 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry. He was a part of a team that delivered annual gross sales volumes between $50-60 million dollars exceeding year over year targets, while holding positions at Nestle and as National Director of Sales at Huer Foods, a company specializing in confectionery gummies. During his tenure with these companies, Mr. Eleizegui was able to build strong partnerships with buyers and key stakeholders in the industry. Mr. Eleizegui spearheaded an initiative to create a Costco specific gummy which became a top seller at Costco, leading its confectionery category and far exceeding initial projections.

"We are pleased to add Jean-Paul to the team. We are confident that his leadership, passion, and long-lasting industry relationships will be a significant asset to Yumy Bear. By leveraging his extensive 25 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods sector, we should be able to scale our operations across Canada in a quick fashion with large retailers" states Erica Williams, CEO of The Company.

"I am pleased to join Yumy Bear, a truly special and rapidly growing healthy confectionery company. Consumer demand for better-for-you confectionery candy has risen year over year and specifically in the gummy space I feel it is still in its infancy and yet to scratch the surface. The Yumy Bear products I have shared with some of my buyers have received rave reviews and I expect many other purchasers to follow suit. I look forward to applying my past experience in consumer-packaged goods to take Yumy Bear to unprecedented growth" states JP Eleizegui.

