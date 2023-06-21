Yummy Slice Pizza Unveils Two Sizzling New Locations in Surrey and Delta, Redefining Pizza by the Slice

SURREY and DELTA, BC, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Get ready to embark on a pizza extravaganza as Yummy Slice Pizza proudly announces the grand opening of two stunning new locations in Surrey and Delta! Brace yourself for a slice of pizza paradise, where every bite takes you on a flavour-filled adventure!

Join us at:

8245 120 St, Delta

Phone: 604-593-1222

Mon-Sun, 11 am to 4 am

10470 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 2W9

Phone: 604-496-7722

Mon-Sun, 11 am to 4 am

Yummy Slice Pizza has become a legend in the world of pizza, renowned for our commitment to serving the most tantalizing pizza by the slice. From classic favourites to unique creations, we offer a variety of mouthwatering slices that will satisfy every pizza lover's cravings.

In anticipation of the grand opening, Behrooz Rabiei, Director of Marketing at Yummy Slice Pizza, delivered an enthusiastic speech, saying, "We are beyond excited to unveil our two new locations in Surrey and Delta! These additions allow us to bring our wide range of delicious pizza slices to even more communities. At Yummy Slice Pizza, we're passionate about redefining the pizza experience, and we can't wait to share our exceptional flavours and quality with our new customers in Surrey and Delta!"

As we continue to expand our pizza empire, we invite aspiring entrepreneurs to join the Yummy Slice Pizza family through our franchising opportunities. Be a part of the excitement and share in our commitment to delivering exceptional pizza experiences.

To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit our website at yummyslice.ca/franchising/.

Stay connected for exciting updates, special promotions, and a sneak peek into our world of flavorful creations. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/yummyslicepizza and Instagram at instagram.com/yummyslicepizza/.

About Yummy Slice Pizza:

Since 2021, Yummy Slice Pizza has captivated taste buds throughout the Lower Mainland. With our unwavering commitment to exceptional flavours and quality, we have redefined the pizza experience, one slice at a time. Adding two new locations in Surrey and Delta marks another milestone in our pizza journey, solidifying our position as the go-to destination for great pizza by the slice.

SOURCE Yummy Slice Pizza

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Behrooz Rabiei, Director of Marketing, Yummy Slice Pizza, Phone: +1 778-237-9467, Email: [email protected]