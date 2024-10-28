OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's (CATSA's) new CT X-ray technology has been installed at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL). Passengers travelling through YUL now have access to an elevated security screening experience on one screening line at the domestic/international security checkpoint. They will no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 ml or less), medical devices or large electronics—including laptops—from their carry-on bags.

YUL Passengers Now Have Access to CATSA’s New CT Technology (CNW Group/Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA))

YUL is one of the first Canadian airports to receive this advanced security screening technology as part of CATSA's national deployment program, which will bring CT X-ray to screening lines at several airports over a multi-year period.

CATSA looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Aéroports de Montréal throughout the deployment of the new CT technology on all screening lines.

Introducing CT X-ray technology is just one example of how CATSA is continuously raising the bar to enhance the passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security for those travelling from Canada's designated airports.

Links

Quick facts

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada. A deployment of this magnitude underscores CATSA's commitment to driving innovation and elevating passengers' experience in aviation security nationwide. CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

CT is state-of-the-art technology that utilizes advanced three-dimensional rotatable images enhancing screening officers' ability to detect explosives and other threat items. For air travellers, it means that permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 mL or less each), medical devices and large electronics can remain in their carry-on baggage when being screened.

SOURCE Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)

Contacts: Media Relations,Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, [email protected]