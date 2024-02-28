MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - With passenger traffic at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport at an all-time high and growth continuing at a rapid pace, many travellers will be visiting YUL this spring break to take off for the many sunny destinations offered by our airline partners.

ADM Aéroports de Montréal would like to remind travellers of some important tips to help them start their vacation off on the right foot by preparing properly for their passage through the airport.

Before leaving

Getting ready



Check the status and schedule of your flight before you go to the airport by visiting the ADM website or by contacting your airline.

Check the current occupancy of our available parking lots, including our new P4 multi-level parking, and reserve your parking to ensure a spot during your trip.

Plan your movements and take the time to check conditions and traffic on the road network by consulting Québec 511 before heading to the airport.

Check the different public transport options available in your area to get to the airport.

Carefully pack your carry-on baggage to make it easier to pass through security.

Check with your airline to determine the size of your carry-on baggage and the maximum weight of your checked baggage.

Arrive early



Arrive at the airport 3 hours before your flight departure, regardless of your destination, to complete the airport pre-boarding process.

Once you have completed your check-in, immediately go through security. You will then be able to explore and enjoy YUL's retail offerings and family activities in the restricted area. What's more, on March 1 , a major event is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the public area, when YUL's very first mascot will be introduced to passengers. There will also be entertainment on March 2 and 3, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. , as the mascot wanders around all the jetties.

, a major event is planned from in the public area, when YUL's very first mascot will be introduced to passengers. There will also be entertainment on and 3, from and from , as the mascot wanders around all the jetties. To take advantage of expedited airport procedures, make use of two complimentary services offered at YUL: Mobile Passport Control (flights to the U.S.) , an application that allows you to submit your passport information and customs declaration in advance. This saves you time and gives you access to a priority line at the airport. YUL Express (international and domestic flights) , an online booking platform that provides a schedule for security checkpoints.



Returning home

Simplify your arrival in Canada by completing your customs and immigration declaration for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) 72 hours prior to your arrival in Canada using ArriveCAN. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control area.

by completing your customs and immigration declaration for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) 72 hours prior to your arrival in using ArriveCAN. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control area. To avoid waiting, you can pay for your parking online on your mobile device, 15 minutes before you leave the airport. Simply scan the QR code on your parking ticket and follow the instructions.

Picking up passengers

Make sure that the passenger you are picking up has arrived before heading to the arrivals level pick-up area. If they haven't arrived yet, use the CellParc waiting lot. You can stay there for up to 2 hours for free.

To facilitate the location of passengers, the pick-up area is divided into 5 loading areas: A, B, C, D and E. Be attentive and arrange a precise meeting point.

If you have any further questions about your trip, please visit the "Questions and Answers" section of the ADM website. When you arrive at the airport, don't hesitate to ask one of the red-jacketed ambassadors to help you find your way around the terminal. Finally, a member of the YULsatisfaction team will be able to assist you in real time online via our YULchat service.

