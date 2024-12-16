MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - As the 22 millionth passenger is set to arrive at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport in the coming weeks – a new passenger record – ADM Aéroports de Montréal and its partners in the airport community are looking forward to a busy holiday season.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic at YUL, some of the measures put in place during the summer months are returning for the winter holiday season, namely the Express West drop-off and a free parking period for certain parking lots.

In addition, ADM would like to remind travellers of some best practices to help them prepare for their visit to YUL:

Before leaving

Getting ready



Check the status and schedule of your flight before you go to YUL by visiting the ADM website or by contacting your airline.

Check the current occupancy of our available parking lots and reserve your parking to ensure a spot during your trip.

Plan your movements and take the time to check road conditions and traffic by consulting Quebec 511 before heading for the airport.

511 before heading for the airport. Review the various public transport options available in your area to get to the airport.

The Express West drop-off, located on the first level of the P4 multi-level parking lot, offers an additional option for companions to drop off a loved one for departure. Free of charge and open 7/7 from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. , it is served by a frequent shuttle service, and access to the terminal takes less than 5 minutes.

, it is served by a frequent shuttle service, and access to the terminal takes less than 5 minutes. Carefully pack your carry-on baggage for the security checkpoint to facilitate the process. Place wrapped gifts in checked baggage (hold baggage). If this is not possible, we remind you that gifts placed in carry-on baggage (cabin baggage) must not be wrapped.

Check with your airline to determine the size of your carry-on baggage and the maximum weight of your checked baggage.

Arrive early



Show up at the airport 3 hours before your flight departs, regardless of your destination, to complete the pre-boarding process.

Go through security checks as soon as you have completed your check-in. You'll then be able to explore and enjoy the retail offering at YUL and all the activities organized for families in the restricted zone. Santa Claus and the popular YULtine mascot will be on hand to entertain young and old alike. You'll also be able to enjoy the sweet sounds of the Tidings of Joy choir and the Montréal Jazz Band .

. For faster access to airport processes, make use of two free services offered at YUL: Mobile Passport Control (flights to the U.S.) , an application that allows you to submit your passport information and customs declaration in advance. This saves you time and gives you access to a priority line through U.S. border control. YUL Express (for all flights departing from YUL) , an online booking platform that guarantees a precise time for security checks and also offers a priority line.



Returning home

Simplify your arrival in Canada by completing your customs and immigration declaration for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) using ArriveCAN 72 hours prior to your arrival. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control zone.

by completing your customs and immigration declaration for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) using ArriveCAN 72 hours prior to your arrival. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control zone. To avoid waiting, you can pay for your parking online on your mobile device, 15 minutes before leaving the airport. Simply scan the QR code on your parking ticket and follow the instructions.

Picking up passengers

Make sure the passenger you are picking up has arrived before heading to the busy arrivals level. If they haven't arrived yet, use the CellParc holding lot. Parking is free for up to 2 hours.

From December 20 , most other parking lots on the YUL site will also offer a 40-minute free period during the holiday season.

, most other parking lots on the YUL site will also offer a 40-minute free period during the holiday season. To facilitate the location of passengers, the pick-up area is divided into 5 loading zones: A, B, C, D and E. Be attentive and arrange a precise meeting point.

The Express West drop-off, located on the first level of the P4 multi-level parking lot, also allows passengers to be picked up without having to go through the congestion of the main arrivals drop-off area. You can also use the YUL Transit Planner to find out which drop-off/pickup option is most convenient based on airport traffic forecasts.

If you have any further questions about your trip, please visit the "Questions & Answers" section of the ADM website. Once you arrive at the airport, don't hesitate to approach one of our red-jacketed ambassadors to help you navigate the terminal. Finally, a YUL Satisfaction team representative will be able to assist you in real time online via our YULChat chat service.

