MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - As YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport looks forward to welcoming its 21 millionth passenger in the coming weeks, capping off a record year for traffic, ADM Aéroports de Montréal and its partners in the airport community are expecting a large number of travellers during the holiday season.

With this in mind, ADM would like to remind travellers of some best practices to help them prepare for their visit to YUL during this particularly busy period at airports around the world.

Before leaving

Getting ready





Check the status and schedule of your flight before you go to YUL by visiting the ADM website or by contacting your airline.

Check the current occupancy of our available parking lots and reserve your parking to ensure a spot during your trip.

Plan your movements and take the time to check road conditions and traffic by consulting Québec 511 before heading for the airport.

Review the various public transport options available in your area to get to the airport.

Carefully pack your carry-on baggage for the security checkpoint to facilitate the process. Place wrapped gifts in checked baggage (hold baggage). If this is not possible, we remind you that gifts placed in carry-on baggage (cabin baggage) must not be wrapped.

Check with your airline to determine the size of your carry-on baggage and the maximum weight of your checked baggage.

Arrive early





Show up at the airport 3 hours before your flight departs, regardless of your destination, to complete the airport pre-boarding process.

Go through security checks as soon as you have completed your check-in. You'll then be able to explore and enjoy the retail offering available at YUL and all the activities organized for families in the restricted area. Santa Claus and acrobats will be on hand to entertain young and old alike. In addition, you'll be enchanted by Christmas carols performed by the St-George & St-Joseph choir and the Montreal Jazz Band.

For faster access to airport processes, make use of the two free services offered at YUL: Mobile Passport Control (flights to the U.S.) , an application that allows you to submit your passport information and customs declaration in advance. This saves you time and gives you access to a priority line at the airport. YUL Express (international and domestic flights) , an online booking platform that provides a schedule for security checkpoints and also offers a priority line.



Returning home

Simplify your arrival in Canada by completing your customs and immigration declaration for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) using ArriveCAN, 72 hours prior to your arrival. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control zone. A campaign promoting this service has been underway for a few days to make travellers aware of its benefits. This will include the distribution of baggage tags with a QR code leading to the download of the application.

by completing your customs and immigration declaration for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) using ArriveCAN, 72 hours prior to your arrival. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control zone. A campaign promoting this service has been underway for a few days to make travellers aware of its benefits. This will include the distribution of baggage tags with a QR code leading to the download of the application. To avoid waiting, you can pay for your parking online on your mobile device 15 minutes before leaving the airport. Simply scan the QR code on your parking ticket and follow the instructions.

Picking up passengers

Make sure the passenger you are picking up has arrived before heading to the arrivals level pick-up area, which is very busy during the holiday season. If they haven't arrived yet, use the CellParc holding lot. You can park there free of charge for up to 2 hours.

To facilitate the location of passengers, the pick-up area is divided into 5 loading zones: A, B, C, D and E. Be attentive and arrange a precise meeting point.

If you have any further questions about your trip, please visit the "Questions & Answers" section of the ADM website. Once you arrive at the airport, don't hesitate to approach one of our red-jacketed ambassadors to help you navigate the terminal. Finally, a YULSatisfaction team representative will be able to assist you in real time online through our YULChat chat service.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

For further information: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]